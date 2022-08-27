That's the ticket

When I was in high school, listening to rock music like many of my peers, I looked for new music wherever I might find it. Late at night I would try to take advantage of atmospheric changes and tune in to a public radio station operated by Florida State University and run by people who played anything that was out of the mainstream. There was a lot of good stuff to be discovered there. And I’d pore over music magazines like Rolling Stone, Circus, Crawdaddy, and Creem. It was a good time to be a fan, because it provided a glimpse into the beginnings of a lot of artists who went on to become megastars.

I heard a rousing song called “Rosalita” on WFSU one night, and that was the first I’d heard of Bruce Springsteen. It was right about the time his “Born to Run” album was being released, and WFSU disc jockeys put on something from an earlier album, perhaps to establish that they knew about the next big thing before it was fashionable. Soon I was reading about Springsteen shows that soon became the stuff of legends, and I made a mental note to see the band when I could.

Forty seven years later, I still haven’t made it to a Springsteen show. And I probably won’t. There was a big hullaballoo a few weeks ago when tickets for the latest tour went on sale because the price of admission could be as high as $5,000, putting the experience out of reach for, well, anybody with good sense.

I saw a lot of concerts in my youth, and mostly here at home or within a short driving distance. Tickets were relatively cheap -- $8 to $20, depending on the act and the venue. And you got tickets by standing in line outside a box office, or mailing a money order to an out-of-town venue. Or you might go to a ticket outlet, usually a record store like Music Scene in Northside Mall, where I sold many concert tickets while working there a few years in the late 1970s.

Someone would drop off a stack of tickets, and we’d keep them in a cashbox under the counter so the money wouldn’t comingle with the store’s books. And “cashbox” was exactly what it was, as concertgoers would come in with legal tender and leave with a rectangular bit of cardboard with admission information stamped on it. In exchange for selling tickets, we’d usually get some passes to the show, which was a plus. It could get hairy in the ticket line when the supply started drying up. Occasionally, some shoving might break out, or someone might catch an elbow in the ribs.

When the tickets were gone, they were gone, and a desperate fan could turn to the underbelly of the concert industry, the scalper, who took advantage of a market squeeze where demand outpaces supply. It was looked down upon, and was usually illegal, but where there’s a will, someone will usually provide a way for the right price.

Those were the good ol’ days. Concert-going today is a lot different. For starters, tickets are usually far more expensive than they once were; if you can get into a show for under $100, you’ve gotten a bargain. Scalping is now legal under the concept of dynamic pricing, but from a consumer’s perspective, it’s still a raw deal.

The ticket line is now virtual, and is far less democratic than the civilized campouts waiting for the box office window to open. Ticket sales are online, and if you manage to get into the portal the minute sales go live, you’ll realize that “first in line” is meaningless because the seating chart shows that all the good seats are already taken, often by brokers who offer up the seats with dynamic pricing.

The other day, I’d set an alarm to be ready when tickets went on sale for a show that we hoped to see with two other couples. I hoped for six together, but would go as far as six individual seats throughout the venue. We hoped for the early show. But when the ticket portal opened, most of the seats were gone. And with every selection I made, someone else beat me to the checkout.

I finally scored six seats together for the second show, and quickly checked out. Once my confirmation arrived, I went back into the venue sales portal and refreshed my browser. There were no seats left, and the portal had been open for less than 15 minutes.

I was still in my recliner, and my ribs remain intact.