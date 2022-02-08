The 2022 World Games will showcase Alabama

Allow me to deviate from politics to discuss an important event for our state. The World Games 2022 will place Birmingham and the entire state of Alabama squarely in the global spotlight.

Believe it or not, this once-in-a-lifetime event is only a few months away with approximately 3,600 athletes from more than 100 countries and up to 500,000 visitors expected to flood Birmingham for one of the world’s largest athletic competitions.

Folks, there are many questions about the World Games 2022. Is it the biggest sports party in state history? Is it a way to reconnect humanity in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic? Is it a chance for sports fans to witness history? Is it a showcase for Birmingham that can elevate and enhance the city’s and state’s image?

This is Birmingham’s gold medal moment. It is a moment to show the world that the story of Birmingham and the entire state of Alabama is the story of perseverance and triumph. It is a moment we will remember with pride for the rest of our lives.