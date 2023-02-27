I have often written of the magical qualities of modern technology. I can find information on virtually any subject and call someone thousands of miles away at no additional cost. It is astounding that I can be in the wilds of Canada and I get a call from somebody who thinks I am at my house.

Tell me this isn’t some form of sorcery that I will never comprehend. Yet not all mysterious actions involve high tech or silicon chips or 5G, whatever that is.

No, my stodgy old refrigerator has a touch of alchemy and that is not new. As far back as I can remember...even unto childhood...refrigerators have had the ability to constitute food from thin air; or perhaps it is the ability to conjure provender from the loose atoms that swirl about from all of the other food in the fridge.

This phenomenon doesn’t happen without Norm Hisownself acting as a catalyst. It begins when I feel the need for a snack. I open the door and peruse the contents never finding anything interesting to nosh on. I close the door and wander back to the recliner.

Within minutes I get the snack urge again and revisit the fridge, the same one I just looked into. Again I find nothing of interest. I repeat this futile checking for snacks multiple times until...Egad...there it is, something that is exactly what I want. The previous 10 times I checked, there was nothing there, then, there it is. I don’t know the exact number of times I have to open the fridge door for it to alchemize that Snickers bar but it seems to be between 6 and 8.

Then there is the opposite event, that in which food mysteriously vanishes. This seems to be most prominent with mayonnaise. No matter what size jar of mayo I put in the fridge, when I open it up to make my sandwich there is only about half an inch left in the bottom. I could put the jar in the refrigerator at noon and when I make my sandwich at 12:15 the jar is nearly empty. And this happens every time. Where does it go and who eats a jar of mayonnaise in 15 minutes?

Despite much evidence to the contrary, I try to operate on logic. I have pondered the puzzle of the magically appearing snack versus the magically disappearing mayo and finally come to the only reasonable conclusion that the refrigerator is somehow doing a molecular transformation from mayonnaise to Snickers.

At first glance, this seems preposterous but remember, I have pondered this. Some wise man many years ago said there are things we are not meant to understand. I think it was Inspector Clouseau. Maybe this is one of those things.

Onward