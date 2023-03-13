I have often written of the magical qualities of modern technology. I can find information on virtually any subject and call someone thousands of miles away at no additional cost. It is astounding that I can be in the wilds of Canada and I get a call from someone who thinks I'm at my house. Tell me this isn't some form of sorcery that I will never comprehend.

Yet not all mysterious actions involve high tech or silicon chips or 5G, whatever that is. No, my stodgy refrigerator has a touch of alchemy and that is not new. As far back as I can remember…even unto childhood… refrigerators have had the ability to constitute food items from thin air; or perhaps to conjure provender from the loose atoms that swirl about from all of the other food in the fridge.

This phenomenon doesn’t happen without Norm Hisownself acting as a catalyst. It begins when I feel the need for a snack. I open the door and peruse the contents, never finding anything interesting to nosh on. I close the door and wander back to the recliner.

Within minutes I get the snack urge again and revisit the fridge, the same one I just looked into. Again I find nothing of interest. I repeat this futile checking for snacks multiple times until…Egad!...there it is, something that's exactly what I want. The previous 10 times I checked there was nothing, then, there it is. I don’t know the exact number of times I have to open the fridge door for it to alchemize that Snickers bar in the back but it seems to be between 6 and 8.

Then there is the opposite event, that in which food mysteriously vanishes. This seems to be most prominent with mayonnaise. No matter what size jar of mayo I put in the fridge, when I open it up to make my sammidge there is only about ½ inch left in the bottom. I could put the jar in the refrigerator at noon and when I make the sandwich at 12:15 the jar is nearly empty. And this happens every time. Where does it go and who eats a jar of mayonnaise in 15 minutes?

Despite much evidence to the contrary, I try to operate on logic. I have pondered the puzzle of the magically appearing snack versus the magically disappearing mayo and finally come to the only reasonable conclusion: the refrigerator is somehow doing a molecular transformation from mayonnaise to Snickers. At first glance this seems preposterous but remember, I have pondered this.

Some wise man many years ago said that there are things we are not meant to understand. I think it was Inspector Clouseau. Maybe this is one of those things.

