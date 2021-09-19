The angels in International Falls

Meanwhile, back at customs, I am being turned away from the border and though my companions were good to enter, I was not. International Falls has about the population of Slocomb and the one clinic that might have helped had been closed for hours. The decision was for me to spend the night in the Falls, get another PCR test the next morning and let the guys go on that night. No sense them missing a day of fishing.

As Normish luck would have it, there was a bass fishing tournament that weekend and no vacant hotel rooms. We finally found one on the outskirts and as we headed there we passed near the hospital. Rayksash said, “Why not try the hospital? We’ve got nothing to lose. “I walked into the ER with little hope and related my problem to Jennifer, the receptionist, who told me they didn’t do tests after the main staff was gone and they couldn’t help. Maybe it was the sobbing, maybe it was the pathetic sight of an elderly man groveling on the floor, I don’t know but she said, “Let me see what I can do,” turning into an angel before my very eyes.

Soon a second angel appeared, Gina, the head ER nurse. After hearing my tale of woe she said, “OK, come with me; I will make an exception. Forty-five minutes later we were crossing the border. We had other travails on the trip but I don’t have space to relay them now.