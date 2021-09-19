The angels in International Falls

When last we saw the Normster, he was scrambling to get the appropriate COVID test to allow entry into Canada. I had two of the quick tests. I found these were called antigen tests but was seeking the PCR test. This was the test you take one day, it’s sent to the lab and you get the results the next day.
Well, mere hours before the scheduled departure I went to the clinic to get the PCR results. The doctor handed me the lab report and said, “Here ya go. PCR test negative. Have fun in Canada” I looked at the report and it looked much like the antigen report. “Is this a PCR test?” I queried, “It looks like the antigen test.” Doc replied, “PCR test. You’re good to go.”
If you have ever read a Norm column you know what ensues. Our flight the next morning was delayed. I believe airline schedules are simply guesses at previous estimates. The time printed on a ticket is generated by a random number machine. But finally, some two hours late, we arrived at International Falls.
Over two hours late and nearing 7:30, we approached the border crossing at Fort Francis. The customs agent asked for our passports and COVID test results. After a few minutes she said, “Which one is Norman?” I sensed a cloud of doom descending upon my brow. She said, “You gave me the wrong test. You need the PCR test.”
I had brought both copies of the tests and as I looked at them more closely I found they were identical. The doctor had given me a copy of my antigen test, probably just glanced at it and pronounced it a PCR test. I should accept some of the blame but I did specifically ask him if this was the PCR test.
Meanwhile, back at customs, I am being turned away from the border and though my companions were good to enter, I was not. International Falls has about the population of Slocomb and the one clinic that might have helped had been closed for hours. The decision was for me to spend the night in the Falls, get another PCR test the next morning and let the guys go on that night. No sense them missing a day of fishing.
As Normish luck would have it, there was a bass fishing tournament that weekend and no vacant hotel rooms. We finally found one on the outskirts and as we headed there we passed near the hospital. Rayksash said, “Why not try the hospital? We’ve got nothing to lose. “I walked into the ER with little hope and related my problem to Jennifer, the receptionist, who told me they didn’t do tests after the main staff was gone and they couldn’t help. Maybe it was the sobbing, maybe it was the pathetic sight of an elderly man groveling on the floor, I don’t know but she said, “Let me see what I can do,” turning into an angel before my very eyes.
Soon a second angel appeared, Gina, the head ER nurse. After hearing my tale of woe she said, “OK, come with me; I will make an exception. Forty-five minutes later we were crossing the border. We had other travails on the trip but I don’t have space to relay them now.
I wanted to give Jennifer and Gina heartfelt thanks for saving my trip. You never know where or when angels will appear but two of them work the night shift at the International Falls ER.