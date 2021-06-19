The apple and the tree

For instance, I had absolutely no interest in sports while he loved sports of every kind. He once gave me an autographed photo of Bart Starr, quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, who had gone to Sidney Lanier High School in Montgomery with Mother. I put the photograph on my wall, along with a Packers pennant, but I couldn’t have cared less about football, and didn’t have enough grace to try and hide it.

He loved to play golf, so he borrowed some kid clubs from one of his buddies and set out to teach me the game. I had no interest in it, and probably moped all over the VFW course the one time we went to play. He never mentioned me going with him again, and a few months later, I noticed the clubs had disappeared from my closet.

I wouldn’t sit and watch a game with him, although that may have been his favorite thing. He was thrilled to get a fancy television with something called Picture in Picture, so that he could have two ball games going on the same television. Before that, he would have a small portable television set up with the set in the den, with each tuned to different games. And before that, he’d watch one game on the tube while listening to another on a transistor radio balanced on his shoulder.

I’d rather trim all the hedges in the heat of the day than sit through a football or basketball game.