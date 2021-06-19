The apple and the tree

I’ve always had a complicated view of Father’s Day. I don’t have any children, but we’ve celebrated both of the parental holidays for years because of the dogs. Every Mother’s Day and Fathers’ Day, cards materialize, signed with crudely drawn paw prints. And although our dogs have passed on, we still acknowledge those days.
Growing up, we’d acknowledge Father’s Day with bottles of Old Spice and a day of deference to the old man. I don’t remember much else, except that once in Cub Scouts, we were given small wooden cubes for a project. We stained them brown, and glued a school photo to one side. With a woodburner, we were to write “Chip off the old block” on one of the other sides. Turning a third-grader loose with a woodburner isn’t the best idea, and it’s not the easiest thing in the world to write with. To my older sister’s never-ending delight, my cube wound up with the inscription: “Chi poff the old block.”
I gave it to my dad one Father’s Day, and it sat prominently on his dresser for the rest of his days – which, as it turned out, was only another 20 years or so. My father died half my life ago after a good decade of illness. There’d been a couple of close calls, so it shouldn’t have been a surprise. But Mother said he was sitting on the edge of the bed, said something along the lines of “I don’t feel right,” and was gone.
I may well have been a disappointment to him, although he would protest that if he were here. But there wasn’t a lot for us to bond over.
For instance, I had absolutely no interest in sports while he loved sports of every kind. He once gave me an autographed photo of Bart Starr, quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, who had gone to Sidney Lanier High School in Montgomery with Mother. I put the photograph on my wall, along with a Packers pennant, but I couldn’t have cared less about football, and didn’t have enough grace to try and hide it.
He loved to play golf, so he borrowed some kid clubs from one of his buddies and set out to teach me the game. I had no interest in it, and probably moped all over the VFW course the one time we went to play. He never mentioned me going with him again, and a few months later, I noticed the clubs had disappeared from my closet.
I wouldn’t sit and watch a game with him, although that may have been his favorite thing. He was thrilled to get a fancy television with something called Picture in Picture, so that he could have two ball games going on the same television. Before that, he would have a small portable television set up with the set in the den, with each tuned to different games. And before that, he’d watch one game on the tube while listening to another on a transistor radio balanced on his shoulder.
I’d rather trim all the hedges in the heat of the day than sit through a football or basketball game.
We didn’t gee-haw. It’s not that our relationship was contentious; we just never seemed to find common ground, and never developed the sort of buddy-mentor sort of father-son dynamic.
There’s an old television show I’ve always liked, That ‘70s Show. I used to catch it in reruns. It’s about teenager Eric Foreman and his friends in the 1970s, and Eric’s parents, Kitty and Red Foreman. Played by Kurtwood Smith, Red was a brilliantly turned archetype of a 1970s dad, and reminds me a great deal of my father. I howled the first time I saw Red look at Eric with great disdain and say, “You dumbass” — it’s a sentiment my father expressed to me many times.
As I consider my life today, I can’t say that I’m much of a chi poff the old block. Except for a pot belly I seem to have inherited, Daddy was reed-thin. I was wearing “husky” sizes from Sears early on, and have graduated to what clothiers delicately refer to as “regal.” He had a full head of hair; mine started thinning in my early 20s. He may have passed along some health issues that could arguably be attributed to lifestyle and environmental factors.
But I did get the word gene. My father did crosswords every day — in ink — and plowed through the Jumble and Cryptoquote easily. I fell into the same habit decades ago.
And then there are the puns. My father enjoyed little more than a good groaner, and that’s imprinted on the double helix of my DNA. He also loved to grill — every Saturday night he’d fire up the Weber kettle and overcook a steak. We haven’t maintained a weekly steak night, but few weekends pass without my firing up our own grill and charring up some combination of chicken, pork chops, Conecuh, salmon, hamburgers, or, occasionally, medium-rare filets or New York strips.
This evening I think I’ll set up on the patio, grill a couple of steaks, tell a couple of puns, and tip my cap to my father.
Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there.
