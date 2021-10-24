 Skip to main content
The battle of purses and football
The battle of purses and football

I believe there is a legitimate argument as to which is the most powerful organization in the world. Some would support Congress, some might say the FBI, some may put forth the Federal Reserve. All, of course,would be wrong. There are two all powerful groups that actually control our lives. Depending on where you live either NCAA football or the NFL rules the world.

In the South we are under the thumb of college football while in the large cities of the north and east the NFL calls the shots. Who would dare challenge the primacy of the NFL? We may be about to find out.

In a display of raw, unchecked totalitarianism the NFL has decided to take on the only group extant that rivals it in power and influence. Yes, the NFL has informed the wimmin folk of our great country that purses will no longer be allowed at games.

A woman’s purse is a mystical, magical totem that contains all of the necessities for existence. Beginning with my mother, continuing through Mable, my lovely bride, and including every woman I have ever met, the purse shelters all of the elements for sustaining life on this planet. It is the clown car of accessories. No matter how small it appears, stuff just keeps coming out of it.

Over the years the purse has provided provender to hungry tykes and occasionally hungry husbands. Why somebody would tote around a peanut butter and jelly sandwich escapes me to this day. Still, I was mighty happy to see it emerge from the dark recesses of Mable’s purse.

The purse serves countless purposes. It is a hospital with bandages, soothing cream and, I do declare, pints of blood in case a transfusion becomes important. It is a clothing store with clean shirts, socks and even extra underdrawers. It is a repository for family history with cameras and notepads to memorialize special family events. It is an arsenal stocked with Mace and Pepper spray. It is a cafeteria with crackers, Snickers, Cheetos, M&Ms and whatever else keeps the troops in the field.

The purse is also a tribal badge. I can’t tell one from the other but the women put great store in whose name is on the bag. For some the Bubette Dior logo is the deal while others prefer the stylings of Trixie Wang. Whenever an argument breaks out comparing the merits of the various brands I make myself as scarce as possible.

This titanic showdown between the two most powerful forces in the universe, the NFL and our gals, comes at a time of some unrest in our country. We no longer trust our institutions as it seems our Constitutional rights are being trampled. Now the NFL has infringed on yet yet another inalienable right and I fear this could be the tipping point. This is no minor item like the right to privacy or freedom from government harassment. No, this is visceral.

The battle will be engaged this autumn at stadiums across the country; two mighty, irresistible forces pushing in opposite directions. I expect a stirring conflict but as always, my money is on the women.

Onward.

Norm Douglass has learned a thing or two the hard way.

