The battle of purses and football

I believe there is a legitimate argument as to which is the most powerful organization in the world. Some would support Congress, some might say the FBI, some may put forth the Federal Reserve. All, of course,would be wrong. There are two all powerful groups that actually control our lives. Depending on where you live either NCAA football or the NFL rules the world.

In the South we are under the thumb of college football while in the large cities of the north and east the NFL calls the shots. Who would dare challenge the primacy of the NFL? We may be about to find out.

In a display of raw, unchecked totalitarianism the NFL has decided to take on the only group extant that rivals it in power and influence. Yes, the NFL has informed the wimmin folk of our great country that purses will no longer be allowed at games.

A woman’s purse is a mystical, magical totem that contains all of the necessities for existence. Beginning with my mother, continuing through Mable, my lovely bride, and including every woman I have ever met, the purse shelters all of the elements for sustaining life on this planet. It is the clown car of accessories. No matter how small it appears, stuff just keeps coming out of it.