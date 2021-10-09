The best parts can be found in the margins

Mrs. Henson’s first-grade classroom never seemed to get miserably hot, even in those bookend weeks when school began in September and ended in May. The windows across the back wall faced west, across the broad expanse of baseball diamonds where we played kickball at recess, all the way down to the convergence of Selma and Glenwood streets at Rimson Road.
I spent a lot of time looking out those windows, but would get called down for it because the desks faced the opposite direction, where there was the chalk board, Mrs. Henson, and her stern look.
I got that icy glare a lot. I was a squirmy kid, and wasn’t that interested in whatever lesson was being presented. I spent much of my time poring over my Big Chief tablet, a fat first-grade pencil grasped in my sweaty little hand.
I wasn’t taking notes or practicing my letters from the green alphabet strip above the blackboard. I was drawing, trying to perfect a profile view of Herman Munster and a front-view of his boy, Eddie, and his trademark widow’s peak.
Sketching was my go-to escape activity, and has been throughout my life. By second grade, I was drawing scenes from The Rat Patrol, with jeeps catching air over sand dunes, Aussie-hatted Sgt. Troy firing menacingly from the mounted Browning M2 in the back of the jeep. Later, I drew more elaborate battle scenes with planes and tanks. By the fourth or fifth grade, I’d become fascinated with automobiles, and spent my drawing time sketching out fat-wheeled hot rods with tremendous engines.
Later, it was desert scenes with pyramids under a full moon partially obscured by cirrus clouds.
My teachers called it daydreaming. It was always there on my report card. “Bill tends to daydream and doodle instead of paying attention to the lesson.”
Imagine my utter glee to discover that, historically speaking, I am in good company.
Fast-forward many years to a village along the coast of Normandy, in a darkened 18th-century seminary converted to house a 68-meter embroidered tapestry created in the 11th century to tell the story of the 1066 Norman Conquest. William the Conqueror’s half-brother, Odo, Bishop of Bayeux, is thought to have commissioned the tapestry for the dedication of Bayeux Cathedral in 1077. The main panels carry the story; along the edges are smaller, less elaborate figures in scenes to depict daily life, or to convey secondary characteristics of medieval warfare.
Marginalia, it’s called, and it’s my favorite part of any written (or, in this case, embroidered) work. I’ve always thought the best parts of a story can be found in the periphery. What appears along the edges represents side commentary, snark, whimsy, and the occasional passive-aggressive finger to the establishment. I was very pleased to discover such doodling along the tapestry; it supported my notion that pictorial tomfoolery was a time-honored tradition.
My fellow travelers apparently did not share that view. Afterward, several of us were discussing our fascination with the tapestry, and I shared my surprise at a bit of bawdiness in the margins.
“I was taken aback by the rape and pillage scene,” I said. “I didn’t expect it would be so, uh, graphic.”
I got blank stares, so I elaborated, describing an embroidered image in which a man wielding a cartoonishly exaggerated appendage menaced a fearful maiden. My fellow travelers thought I was making it up. In fact, their reactions ranged from laughter to disdain that I might speak so indelicately in mixed company.
This was long before the contemporary internet. Today, a quick Google search on a smart phone would vindicate me, as one of the first results is a story entitled, “Oxford Don Counts 93 Penises in Bayeux Tapestry.” At the time, however, nothing short of a return trip to the museum would prove me right, and we already halfway to Paris.
This sort of thing was apparently all the rage in those days. I’ve developed an interest in illuminated manuscripts or, more to the point, the crazy stuff that scribes leave along the edges and on the flyleafs.
There’s been a lot of study on it, and there are some blogs for those who might have a similar interest. And if there’s a question why these ancient scribes would make such off-the-cuff annotations, the most apparent answer would be tedium. A bit of levity keeps one from going nuts.
However, I read an entry that followed a photo of an image of a scribe working on a manuscript. In one hand he has his quill pen. In the other, a large knife he’s using to hold down the parchment. Occasionally, he’ll use the knife to trim the nib of his quill. Then he has to test it to make sure the ink flows correctly. And to test it, he doodles in what is called “pen trials.”
Seems to me like a good excuse to create grotesques and animals and cartoon figures, a bit of diversion from the grueling task of copying text letter by ornate letter.
Sounds a lot like first-grade handwriting practice. I had Herman Munster; the scribes had a man in a hat, holding a flower and smoking a pipe.
