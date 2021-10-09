The best parts can be found in the margins

My fellow travelers apparently did not share that view. Afterward, several of us were discussing our fascination with the tapestry, and I shared my surprise at a bit of bawdiness in the margins.

“I was taken aback by the rape and pillage scene,” I said. “I didn’t expect it would be so, uh, graphic.”

I got blank stares, so I elaborated, describing an embroidered image in which a man wielding a cartoonishly exaggerated appendage menaced a fearful maiden. My fellow travelers thought I was making it up. In fact, their reactions ranged from laughter to disdain that I might speak so indelicately in mixed company.

This was long before the contemporary internet. Today, a quick Google search on a smart phone would vindicate me, as one of the first results is a story entitled, “Oxford Don Counts 93 Penises in Bayeux Tapestry.” At the time, however, nothing short of a return trip to the museum would prove me right, and we already halfway to Paris.

This sort of thing was apparently all the rage in those days. I’ve developed an interest in illuminated manuscripts or, more to the point, the crazy stuff that scribes leave along the edges and on the flyleafs.