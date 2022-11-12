One morning a couple of months ago, my friend Other bustled into our weekly breakfast meeting holding a travel coffee mug emblazoned with a grinning beaver in a red hat. Other took off his golf cap and dropped into his chair, announcing to the group: “I’ve found the best public restroom ever.”

To a gathering of middle-aged men who are often out on the open road, this news was eagerly anticipated. A hush fell over the table as Other regaled us with the wondrous appointments of the facilities within this buck-toothed rodent’s roadside emporium. “Very clean,” Other said, casually taking a swig from his Buc-ee's travel mug. “And well-lighted. And there are probably 25 toilets, but instead of stalls, each one is in its own room with a door for privacy.”

Some may find this sort of low-brow discussion beneath such high-toned company, and honestly, our salon usually entertains much more cerebral ideas. But who among us can honestly say they would not welcome information about where to find “the best public restroom ever?”

When I was young, Mother would frequently accuse my little sister of having an agenda to investigate every ladies’ room across the South. But I got it; it’s not that she had to go, but a quick trip to the restroom broke up the monotony of standing around the fabric store.

Mother was wrong about my sister. It was I who maintained an exhausting survey of public restrooms of the world. I like to investigate soap and towel dispensers. My favorite soap dispenser would be found in the long-vanished Sinclair service station on Fairview Avenue in Montgomery’s Old Cloverdale. Its mechanical apparatus dispensed crumbles of soap when one pushed a plunger that scraped a rasp across a solid block of soap. You wound up with what looked like a palm full of parmesan cheese, and it would produce a frothy lather with a refreshing smell.

My favorite towel system was ubiquitous in the 1960s: a fabric towel loop one would pull on to bring forth “fresh” towel while the damp and rumpled stretch of fabric left by the preceding patron would be rolled back into the container. Ingenious, although not particularly sanitary.

You don’t see these marvels of engineering anymore. Now it’s usually motorized dispensers that are, more often than not, empty. In our former office space, the towel dispenser required a key to change the roll of towels. I kept a paper clip hidden along the ledge of the door frame because I could jimmy the lock with it, and put in a fresh roll of brown paper towels. It was only in the last few months that a key materialized, attached to the dispenser by a short chain.

Once I started traveling internationally, I developed a keener appreciation of public restrooms in the U.S. I have a vivid memory of touching down in Charles DeGaulle airport and racing Buren, another of our group, to the nearest men’s room. The urinals were open to the corridors, and a turn in front of them cost each of us two francs. For years afterward, every time I would see Buren, he'd shout, "Two francs!"

On a train out of Canton, the facilities consisted of a hole in the floor, through which one could see the ground rushing past. On terra firma, more elegant facilities had foot-shaped marble pads on either side of the portal.

I have mercifully forgotten some of the more primitive privies of Cambodia.

As Other waxed on eloquently about the luxuries of Buc-ee's award-winning inner sanctum, I couldn’t help but recall what I had long considered the acme of public restrooms – the Charmin mobile restroom trailer hauled onto the midway at the National Peanut Festival several years ago. As temporary facilities go, these were mighty fine restrooms, akin to the lobby water closets of the finest hotels.

On a recent return trip from Baldwin County, I plotted to require a refueling in the neighborhood of Buc-ee's on Interstate 10 simply for the opportunity to gauge Other’s concept of what might be considered the finest public restroom ever.

My conclusion: He’s right. Buc-ee's bathrooms are the benchmark to which all others must aspire.