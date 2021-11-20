The better part of valor may be found in the dairy case

I was in the middle of the neighborhood used-to-be-IGA when I saw a fellow I had known forever but hadn’t seen in a while. He was a good man, and if he gee-hawed with someone, he’d stand by them until the end.

I greeted him warmly, speaking loudly across the produce, and asked how he’d been.

He looked up with a smile to see what friend beckoned him. When he saw me, his body language spoke before he did. His posture, his expression – everything tightened to a grimace.

“They bought you with a warm beer and a nickel steak,” he growled angrily, almost spitting the words. Then he stalked off. I never saw him again, and several years later he died.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

I knew exactly what he was referring to, even though it had happened years earlier. We’d always seen the world through a similar lens. But there was a local issue he felt strongly about, and I suppose he thought if he discussed it with me, I would surely agree. I didn’t, and at some point I wrote an editorial in support of the initiative he so vehemently opposed. The issue was so far in the past that I’d wager no one else in the store that afternoon would remember the details of it, if they remembered it at all. But a glimpse of me among the Vidalias and Mississippi Reds was all it took to summon his deferred rage.