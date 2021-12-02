The Biden-Buttigieg pitch: It’s all free!

The 2020 Democratic presidential primary campaign was essentially a bidding war in which each candidate pledged to spend trillions of dollars beyond what is needed to run the country, ostensibly to rebuild the nation after the coronavirus pandemic. Candidate Joe Biden won the contest and has so far signed a $1.9 trillion "COVID relief" bill (that had little to do with COVID relief) and a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that goes beyond the traditional definition of "infrastructure."

Now, President Biden and his team are desperately trying to convince the American people that they must approve yet another massive spending bill -- anywhere from $1.2 trillion to $2 trillion -- that will somehow "build back better" after the pandemic, even though the pandemic is most certainly not over. Many Americans are concerned about the Democrats' orgy of spending, fearing particularly that pumping so much extra money into the economy will feed the inflation that has become the public's greatest economic concern of the moment.

So Biden came up with an argument that essentially said no one should worry because it will all be free. "My Build Back Better agenda costs zero dollars," the president tweeted on Sept. 25. White House chief of staff Ron Klain said, "The net cost of Build Back Better is zero." House Speaker Nancy Pelosi added, "The dollar amount, as the president said, is zero."