“Mayutt, I’m gonna write a book.”
That’s how the conversation began. It was an unusual opener for Garby. She seemed very eager, so I sat on the footrest in front of her high wingback chair, where Talbots catalogues, Reader’s Digests, and crosswords were within easy reach.
“The book will be called The Bridge Club and I’m gonna open by stating ‘This story could only happen in the South.’”
I could tell this conversation would be an important one. I now wish I had taken notes.
Garby lived with my step-grandfather, a retired Colonel in the Air Force. It was her fourth husband. Her first was my biological grandfather. The second was a decorated Korean War vet with severe PTSD. He died just a short time after he and Garby had their first child together (my “Aunt B”). Her third husband was a good man and manager of a bank in Geneva (Geneva, Alabama). He died in a tragic car accident.
Garby’s fourth husband would last, and be the grandfather I’d always remember. He used Old Spice cologne, played golf every day, and kept the pool clean for us young’uns to use when we’d visit. We called him “Daddy Bill.”
Garby was a true “Steel Magnolia.” I don’t think I ever saw her without her makeup on. She was pretty and petit. I doubt if she ever weighed more than 110 pounds in her life. She wore checkered slacks and turtlenecks with pearls, and had her white hair done up every Thursday at the “Hairum” in Enterprise.
Looking back, it’s amazing how strong this woman was. It’s likely she found solace in the routine of well-worn paths— like those to the Hairum, the daily crossword, and her Bridge Club.
The Bridge Club was a collection of ladies with whom Garby had been playing bridge since the Precambrian Age. The club began when Garby was 6 years old. All the original members were still living— and still meeting for Bridge. They had names like Florence, Eloise, Sara (pronounced Sayrah, of course), Wynel, Mazie, and Eleanor.
What began as a fun game for little girls developed into a nearly all-day affair, with a lavish lunch served with fine china, crystal, and silver. The club was limited to 13 members— 13 because whoever was hosting would never play unless someone had to cancel.
If minutes had been kept at these weekly meetings, imagine their contents? All the gossip exchanged, the recipes swapped, the current events discussed, and just the fellowship of friends living during one of the most tumultuous times in modern history.
Garby’s Bridge Club had played through the Great Depression, World War II, the Korean War, Elvis on Ed Sullivan, the Beatles in America, the 60s, segregation, Civil Rights, Vietnam, Watergate, the Reagan Revolution, the Dawn of the Information Age, 9-11, etc.
And what of the tremors in their own lives?
There were marriages, divorces, births, and miscarriages, cancer and chemo, feasts and famine, love and loss. But no matter how extreme the pendulum of life seemed to swing, there was always the Bridge Club. Every Wednesday— paired with coffee and pear salad.
When we talk about the “character of the South,” what do we mean? Character has been defined as how one behaves when no one else is looking. If you observe the South from the lens of Hollywood and some political demagogues, they tend to focus on one dominant theme: content you wouldn’t want shared at a eulogy. So finding the true character of the South entails purposefully searching where the eyes of the world do not typically look. Places like Lakewood Drive in Enterprise, Alabama.
For me, Garby epitomizes the South’s unique character. At times her life was a living hell and she had to soldier through. But Garby was not just a survivor; she kept an important cadence going to remind her, and the rest of us, that hard times will come, but they don’t have to define our lives. There are other important things for that— like the Bridge Club.
I suppose all of us need our own “Bridge Clubs.” Something we can always count on. Something that reminds us that even though change is inevitable in life, there are certain things that should be constants…things like good coffee, pear salad… and life-long friendships.
Garby was wrong. This story could not only be written in the South. This story is the South.
“Wow, Garby, I think it’s a great story. I’d love to help you write it,” I replied.
“Good. But before you go, there’s another thing I’ve been wanting to ask you to do.”
“Yes Ma’am, what’s that?”
…“Would you deliver my eulogy when I’m gone?”
…“I…I’d be honored.”
Dear Garby, I’m sorry it took so long…
Matt Chancey is a business owner and founding board member of the Persecution Project Foundation, an organization serving the Persecuted Church in East Africa. He lives with his family in Enterprise. He can be reached at matt@mattchancey.com