There were marriages, divorces, births, and miscarriages, cancer and chemo, feasts and famine, love and loss. But no matter how extreme the pendulum of life seemed to swing, there was always the Bridge Club. Every Wednesday— paired with coffee and pear salad.

When we talk about the “character of the South,” what do we mean? Character has been defined as how one behaves when no one else is looking. If you observe the South from the lens of Hollywood and some political demagogues, they tend to focus on one dominant theme: content you wouldn’t want shared at a eulogy. So finding the true character of the South entails purposefully searching where the eyes of the world do not typically look. Places like Lakewood Drive in Enterprise, Alabama.

For me, Garby epitomizes the South’s unique character. At times her life was a living hell and she had to soldier through. But Garby was not just a survivor; she kept an important cadence going to remind her, and the rest of us, that hard times will come, but they don’t have to define our lives. There are other important things for that— like the Bridge Club.