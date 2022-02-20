The correct way to pronounce y'all

Rumors abound implying that the Confederacy came up short in the War of Northern Aggression. While it may have appeared that way in 1865, some things take time to fully evolve.

Looking over the past 150 years or so it is now apparent the south won that dust-up and the evidence is ubiquitous. The migration from the frozen tundra of New York, New Jersey and the mid-western states plus the relocation of countless businesses to the more friendly environs south of the Mason-Dixon Line are the obvious examples.

However, there are more subtle signs of massive surrender to the sneaky domination of the south. “Norm,” you ask, “Of what are you speaking of?” a phrase only a southerner could use. Well, did you know you can get grits in Vermont? I won’t comment on the quality but the availability speaks volumes.

Furthermore, the sweet nectar of the maple tree is being phased out. Large tracts of maples are being cleared and replaced by the lush greenery of Karo trees. Yes, in much of the northeast maple syrup is being usurped by Karo syrup. Is there anything more southern than Karo syrup?