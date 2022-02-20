The correct way to pronounce y'all

Rumors abound implying that the Confederacy came up short in the War of Northern Aggression. While it may have appeared that way in 1865, some things take time to fully evolve.
Looking over the past 150 years or so it is now apparent the south won that dust-up and the evidence is ubiquitous. The migration from the frozen tundra of New York, New Jersey and the mid-western states plus the relocation of countless businesses to the more friendly environs south of the Mason-Dixon Line are the obvious examples.
However, there are more subtle signs of massive surrender to the sneaky domination of the south. “Norm,” you ask, “Of what are you speaking of?” a phrase only a southerner could use. Well, did you know you can get grits in Vermont? I won’t comment on the quality but the availability speaks volumes.
Furthermore, the sweet nectar of the maple tree is being phased out. Large tracts of maples are being cleared and replaced by the lush greenery of Karo trees. Yes, in much of the northeast maple syrup is being usurped by Karo syrup. Is there anything more southern than Karo syrup?
All of these indicators point to the fact that the so-called Civil War is finally being resolved with the south the clear winner. The final nail in the north’s coffin lid is the adoption of the one word that personifies all things southern. Yes, as you already know, that word is y’all.
Imagine my surprise, nay, shock, when a friend from Connecticut said to me, “I hope Y’all will stay well down there.” She had accepted the fact that Yankees are bowing to the superiority of us rebels. Despite her subliminal surrender there was a translation problem. She pronounced y’all something like “you’ll”. So I heard, “Hope you’ll will stay well down there.”
I have tried several times to teach non-southerners the correct pronunciation and to a person they have struggled. It’s simple really. You say “oil” and then put a “y” in front of it. For example, ‘There are lots of awl wells in Texas,” or “Time to change the awl in my car.” For some reason they just can’t grab the essence.
Still, the fact that she dropped a y’all on me indicated movement toward southern domination. There are still pockets of resistance, the most obvious being Yankee iced tea. Their’s ranges from distasteful to undrinkable. Evidently they can’t understand that the concept of acceptable tea is based on sugar. As we all know, you put a couple of inches of sugar in the glass and then add tea until it pours fairly easily. For some reason Yankees refuse to conform...and, oh, the humanity, some even use instant tea.
Although I do enjoy the New Hampshire diners and lobster, a crawdad on steroids, the conquest is nearly complete. The north is realizing the reality without ever verbally admitting it. We will be spending millions to re-write all the history books to reflect the Holocene Era.