The difference in just 60 feet of yard

In the middle of the yard a few azaleas reside. Azaleas are hardy shrubs and will grow almost anywhere. In the spring, azaleas all around our fair city burst into a colorful display that can be breathtaking. Not ours. We get a few blooms but the plants are trying so hard to survive most of their energy goes to simply staying alive.

Once, in a fit of desperation, we asked the county agent to come take a look and see if he could suggest some ideas. After a few minutes of wandering around...looking more discouraged by the moment...he gave us his two best ideas. His first thought, “Astroturf might look good here. At least it’s green,” and, “You know, some people actually pave over their yards.”

Neither of these had great appeal to us so we decided to soldier on. Each Saturday I go out and cut the grass with an old rotary push mower. It only takes 10 minutes to cut our little stand of centipede. Several times a year I put out fertilizer and water often. All to no avail.

My friends have wonderous yards; green grass, healthy shrubs, flowers, manicured trees and bushes. My failure is not from lack of effort. Mable, who has many talents, has the opposite of a green thumb. I, speaking of brown thumbs, have seen plants wilt at my mere touch when I fondle some marvelous shrub at a nursery. So there’s that.