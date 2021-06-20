The dreadful labor department letter

Sadly, I am the poster child for Murphy’s Law...If anything can go wrong, it will. It should be named Norm’s Law. I meander through each day with an aura of doom surrounding me. It is especially so when I go out to the mailbox. If it isn’t filled with cards advertising something I don’t want, it is crammed with bills.
The rare items that are not ads or bills are, without fail, bad news. Thus it was with trepidation that I found an envelope addressed to me with a return address; State of Alabama, Department of Labor. Oh, no! Somehow the Labor boys had found out that neither I, nor my compadres at the office, don’t work. We show up, do the crossword puzzle, read the paper, watch videos, and nap. I sensed the doors at Atmore slamming shut behind me. The Labor Department would find no labor.
Well, I had to find out what my punishment was. I slit the envelope and out came a form titled “Monetary Determination.” So I guessed it was a fine of some sort. Reading further I found that it was a letter following up on an unemployment claim.
I was entitled to $275 a week which was all well and good except for the fact that I hadn’t filed a claim. I carefully weighed the $275 against 5 years at Atmore and by a slim margin decided I’d better call the Labor Department and inform them of the mistake.
What follows may not surprise any of us. I dialed the number at the bottom of the page to report the fraud and got a recorded message saying that all appointments were filled and I would have to call back. Then a second recorded menu was offered with none of the options dealing with my situation. I punched a random number and soon was listening to a third recording directing me to another 800 number, this one answered by a seemingly live human.
I detailed the fake claim and then she said, “Oh, I can’t handle that,” and gave me a website to contact. By now Atmore was looking better and who couldn’t use another $275 each week? Then I thought again and the notion of my hearing from one of my co-inhabitants, “Norm, you is my woman now,” convinced me to try again.
We have heard reports of rampant fraud in the welfare system and particularly in the unemployment part of it and yet I couldn’t find anyone to stop my bogus claim. Perhaps for the first time in ages the state of Alabama has such a surplus of funds it doesn’t care about a measly $275 week. Or maybe since I have been working and paying taxes for 60 years they thought I deserved a little something back. Who knows?
At any rate, I will keep trying to get this straightened out. If there are no Norm columns for the next few years it might be that the censors at Atmore won’t allow any outgoing mail that could impair the intelligence of the general population.
Can’t say that I blame them.
Onward.
As fortunate beneficiary of bureaucratic ineptitude, Norm is buying the next round of ginger snaps.