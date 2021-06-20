The dreadful labor department letter

Sadly, I am the poster child for Murphy’s Law...If anything can go wrong, it will. It should be named Norm’s Law. I meander through each day with an aura of doom surrounding me. It is especially so when I go out to the mailbox. If it isn’t filled with cards advertising something I don’t want, it is crammed with bills.

The rare items that are not ads or bills are, without fail, bad news. Thus it was with trepidation that I found an envelope addressed to me with a return address; State of Alabama, Department of Labor. Oh, no! Somehow the Labor boys had found out that neither I, nor my compadres at the office, don’t work. We show up, do the crossword puzzle, read the paper, watch videos, and nap. I sensed the doors at Atmore slamming shut behind me. The Labor Department would find no labor.

Well, I had to find out what my punishment was. I slit the envelope and out came a form titled “Monetary Determination.” So I guessed it was a fine of some sort. Reading further I found that it was a letter following up on an unemployment claim.

I was entitled to $275 a week which was all well and good except for the fact that I hadn’t filed a claim. I carefully weighed the $275 against 5 years at Atmore and by a slim margin decided I’d better call the Labor Department and inform them of the mistake.