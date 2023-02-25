I wish I could say I’ve been a fan of the Grateful Dead since the earliest days, back when 15-year-old Bobby Weir followed the plinks of a banjo and wandered into Dana Morgan’s Music Store in Palo Alto, California, to find Jerry Garcia noodling around waiting for his music students. With two years of guitar under his belt, Bobby sat down with Jerry and played into the night, and the two decided to form a band -- Mother McCree's Uptown Jug Champions.

I was four years old and did not yet have a record player or a radio, and I couldn’t read, so I was unaware of Bobby, Jerry, the jug band or its later incarnations, the Warlocks and then the Grateful Dead. Years would pass before I knew about the San Francisco scene, Haight-Ashbury, and so on. And once I did develop an interest in contemporary music, my preferences were in a different direction, so those guys were never on my radar.

Shortly after college, I met another newspaper guy who grew up in Florida and was a big fan of the Grateful Dead. And as they say in Deadheadland, the bus came by and I got on, but I was late and it had already been a long strange trip.

I was a fan for about a decade before Jerry died, ending the group’s 30-year run. But the band continued without Jerry, hitting the road as The Other Ones, then The Dead, and then Dead and Company. I’ve never made an effort to see them because I don’t really like shows in large venues with hordes of people. And after Jerry’s death, I couldn’t see the point. And again, I was missing it. Old Jer Bear was long considered the front man, the group’s heart and soul, although he took great pains to point out that the Grateful Dead was an ensemble without a leader. That might be so, but I think Bobby Weir might be the culture’s North Star.

Some time ago, I saw a post on one of several Grateful Dead interest groups on the internet, and the poster posed a challenge: “Show me you’re a Deadhead without telling me you’re a Deadhead.”

Among the first responses was a brief statement: “I have been to every show,” it read. The poster? Bob Weir.

That’s a lot of shows. Between the Grateful Dead appearances and shows from every other outfit he’s played in – Kingfish, Ratdog, Bobby and the Midnites, Dead and Company, and his current lineup, Bobby Weir and the Wolf Bros, Bobby has logged somewhere between 4,800 and 5,000 concerts since he and Garcia formed a jug band.

Around Thanksgiving last year, I saw Bobby on CBS Sunday Morning talking about a tour with the Wolf Bros, and he mentioned they’d be joining some orchestras on some of their dates. I opened my computer and looked him up and saw that the boys would be with the Atlanta Symphony at a future date, and that it would be held in the intimate Atlanta Symphony Hall in the Woodruff Arts Center complex. It felt right, so I bought tickets – floor seats, no less, on the 6th row -- and then booked a hotel nearby.

I was excited when we arrived at the Woodruff Center last Sunday evening, and when we rounded the corner from the parking deck and headed toward the lobby, I was overwhelmed by the spectacle. There was a lot of gray hair, as one might expect in the audience of a man who has toured continuously for longer than many fans have been alive. But I was surprised by the broad cross-section of society that shared my enthusiasm for an evening with Bob Weir – at least three generations of people dressed in everything from Sunday go-to-church clothes to carefully curated tie-dye ensembles and everything in between. One woman walked past me in a strapless sequined gown; on the back of the dress was an embroidered version of a band icon originally painted on road cases to set the band’s equipment apart from other groups’ cases.

We took our seats while the orchestra was tuning up, and shortly after the appointed time, the Atlanta Symphony launched into a piece called Overture, a medley of many of the Grateful Dead’s voluminous 500-plus song catalog. Soon Bobby emerged from the wings in a black tuxedo instead of his usual shorts and t-shirt, followed by Jeff Chimenti, a keyboard player who’s a fixture in a Weir lineup, and other players rounding out the Wolf Bros’ Wolf Pack. A moment later, the venue was filled with the opening chords of Shakedown Street, followed by Row Jimmy, and then Cassidy. Then the band and orchestra took a break.

The second set was transcendental. Bobby explained how the collaboration with the symphonic world came about and introduced a couple of people who helped make it happen. And the began a new arrangement of the Terrapin Suite, a soaring 23-minute collaborative treatment of the centerpiece from the Grateful Dead’s ninth studio album, “Terrapin Station,” released the year I finished high school. As the band began its second encore, we headed for the door, and had to navigate a clutch of dancing Deadheads groovin’ in the aisle. We wended our way through wiggling bodies, a forest of dreadlocks, and an acrid cloud of body odor, cumin, and patchouli, and then stepped out into a quiet, well-lighted lobby with fresh air.

“All my life, I have heard the reference ‘dirty hippies’,” I said. “It never made sense, because all the hippies I have ever known could be called many things, but dirty isn’t one of them.

“Now those folks dancing – those were dirty hippies.”

Olfactory assault notwithstanding, I thoroughly enjoyed every minute. I knew every song, and thought the addition of the orchestra gave new dimension to tunes that have long populated the soundtrack of my life. I’ll be on the lookout for future Bobby Weir shows. Every one has a different set list, so there’s more to enjoy. I’m not going to chuck it all and follow the band from town to town, but if the opportunity arises, I’ll see another show.