Related to this story

Most Popular

Three great Alabama preachers

Three great Alabama preachers

Many of you may be surprised to know that politicians and preachers are often friends while on earth. They actually run in the same circles in…

Time's relentless march

Time's relentless march

A few months ago, I stopped at a convenience store for a Diet Coke. I joined the line for the cash register behind an older man who turned and…

Backyard pleasure now turns costly

The backyard at the lodge has been a source of great pleasure for me over the years. We have cleared most of the small trees and shrubs until …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio