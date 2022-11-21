The greatest gift -- a Thanksgiving story

In the accumulation of all my solar rotations, I have received numerous gifts and graces beyond accounting.

I have been so blessed you would think it a difficult task to highlight one in particular as “the greatest.” You’d be mistaken. But the reason requires some context.

I have been blessed to have been given wonderful parents and grandparents. But others have received similar influences in their lives.

I have been blessed to have been given a wife far above my station—and every other measure. But, again, many men could say the same.

I’ve been blessed with many friends. But others have friends, too. And others are better at keeping them.

And so I could go on, whether it be employment, life experiences, talent, miraculous events, etc.

But if I was forced to choose one among all the gifts I’ve received on this earth, none would compete with that which comes immediately to my mind.

It took place in the Nuba mountains of Sudan, in the community of Umm Serdiba, close to where my organization, Persecution Project, is building a hospital for the victims of war, genocide, and religious persecution. I remember it was just a few days before Thanksgiving, and I was trying to finish my work so I could return home to my family.

A few months earlier, the Islamist government of Sudan had attacked the Nuba on four sides, hammering their villages with artillery, aerial bombardment, and an onslaught of soldiers and armored vehicles.

One of the nearby villages attacked was Karkari. Fighting was heavy, and although it was two miles from my position, I could hear the reports of artillery and small arms fire very clearly. The battle produced thousands of displaced families. Months later, I was back in the area to distribute emergency shelter tarps to the refugees of Karkari to use in covering the roofs of their hastily-built grass huts.

I approached one dwelling of a man surrounded by a small brood of children. I told him who I was and gave him a tarp. He shook my hand and expressed his gratitude to me and the people back in America who had not forgotten his people in their time of need.

I went on to the next hut, then the next, then the next. All afternoon we distributed tarps. Finally, returning back the way we came, I passed by the same man’s shelter, and I could see him waving at me to come see him again. I walked over and asked what I could do for him. He smiled and pointed a little ways away at a small figure walking towards us.

The figure was a girl about five years of age, half-starved, wearing only a tattered skirt. But that wasn’t the first thing I noticed. What caught my attention was the large bundle she carried on her head.

When she reached my position, she took the bundle off her head and presented it to me: a bunch of peanut plants. They came from the roof of her hut, where the family dried them and stored them away from animals.

I took the little bundle and asked her name. I was told it was Owida. I bent down and gave Owida a big kiss on the cheek, which made her laugh because my beard tickled her face. I then quickly walked away to hide my tears.

***

Have you ever received food from a starving child? If you have, then you will not wonder why I consider it to be the greatest gift I have ever received. I met Christ that day— face-to-face.

If the terrorists who destroyed Owida’s home and put her family to flight had witnessed the scene before me, they would have thrown down their arms immediately, for they would know they could never defeat such a people. For I tell you truly, Owida defeated me then and there.

Whatever pride I had in being an American, hailing from the “free world” and rushing in to save the day, it all turned to dust and ashes before this little girl, who showed more dignity, courage, and sacrifice than I have ever witnessed. You see, I was giving out of my abundance, but Owida gave love, gratitude, and generosity out of her poverty.

She gave much, much more.

I did make it home in time for Thanksgiving, and part of me felt guilty at the abundance around my table. But another part knew that nothing I enjoyed could compare with the feast I had received days earlier.

A year later, I was back in Umm Serdiba and visited a little church on Sunday. As a foreign guest, I was invited to sit in the front next to the elders. As the service began, I watched a procession of singing children enter the building. One child in front carried a cross. She was a bit bigger and wearing a colorful dress, but I recognized her as the little girl in rags who had given me my greatest gift. We smiled at each other, and fresh tears flowed, as her message was very clear. Owida was exhorting me to pick up my own cross…and follow her.

We all should.

Happy Thanksgiving.