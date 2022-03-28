The green debate heats up

Take a 100,000-molecule sample of earth's atmosphere, and 35 of those 100,000 molecules is CO2. Of those 35 molecules of CO2, only ONE CO2 molecule is manmade. Yet the green communists want to destroy western civilization by shutting down effective power production and even taxing CO2 and methane, neither of which can cause ANY kind of so-called climate change. That's science. Climate computer models have always been tweaked to predict disasters that never come, and that isn't science - that's engineered communist propaganda.

Further, these so-called "green" folks want to overhaul our power grids by clearing massive areas of old growth timber to replace traditional power plants with massive wind and solar farms, both of which destroy the environment in multiple ways while killing more birds than all combined oil spills, all the while becoming toxic waste dumps before they even begin to pay for themselves. Besides that, they don't produce enough energy for our existing needs, but these “greenies” also want to simultaneously create very heavy loads on the weak power sources they're building by massively expanding the production of plug-in electric vehicles.

As far as electric cars go, more than a third of the lifetime carbon-dioxide emissions from an electric car comes from the energy used make the car itself, especially the battery.

The mining of lithium, for instance, is not a green activity. When an electric car rolls off the production line, it’s already been responsible for more than 25,000 pounds of carbon-dioxide emission. The amount for making a conventional car is just 16,000 pounds.

But that’s not the end of the CO2 emissions. Because while it’s true that electric cars don’t run on gasoline, they do run on electricity, which in the U.S. is often produced by another fossil fuel -- coal. And the new kind of power grid isn't sufficient to supply existing power needs, let alone the additional load of charging EVs.

As green venture capitalist Vinod Khosla likes to point out, "Electric cars are coal-powered cars."

I had a vigorous 16-page email debate with a Climate symposium PR guy in Washington D.C. who told me experts should be trusted to fix the climate the same way that that he should leave it to me as an automotive expert to fix the transmission on his car. I responded to his comment with the remark that I could also sell him a very expensive transmission overhaul when all he really needed was a slight line pressure adjustment. After that post, he acknowledged that I had won the debate, and in a final post, he told me I was very clever.

The point of this is that this "green energy" move isn't about saving the planet - it's about destroying western civilization. China and Russia aren't interested in going green, but they are interested in destroying the west. And those in this country who are pushing "renewable energy" are either deliberately or unwittingly in total agreement with the goals of our enemies.

Richard McCuistian is a writer in Enterprise, Alabama.