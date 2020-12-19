The joy of a baby

On April 5, 1978, when I was 12 years old, in the 7th grade, I was skipping Acteens with Allyson Bell, Sandi Peterson, and Mary Lynn Wells in the ladies room that is now a storage closet, right outside the sanctuary of First Baptist Church in Dothan. Jeanae Carpenter and Laura Lewis might have been there, too. Each of them can certainly remember if they were or not. Mrs. Florence Lynn had finished her responsibility of passing out rolls for Wednesday night supper downstairs in the fellowship hall that used to be where the parlor is now. I don’t know how she got the message, or how she found me, but she did, and she was flustered when she told me that I had to go home, that my daddy was real sick.