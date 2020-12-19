The joy of a baby

On April 5, 1978, when I was 12 years old, in the 7th grade, I was skipping Acteens with Allyson Bell, Sandi Peterson, and Mary Lynn Wells in the ladies room that is now a storage closet, right outside the sanctuary of First Baptist Church in Dothan. Jeanae Carpenter and Laura Lewis might have been there, too. Each of them can certainly remember if they were or not. Mrs. Florence Lynn had finished her responsibility of passing out rolls for Wednesday night supper downstairs in the fellowship hall that used to be where the parlor is now. I don’t know how she got the message, or how she found me, but she did, and she was flustered when she told me that I had to go home, that my daddy was real sick.
Well, he was dead.
He was 43 years old.
And he was dead.
Forever and ever.
Suddenly.
Unexpectedly.
Inalterably.
Dead.
"My daddy died when I was 12 years old." is the sentence on which all my other sentences hang. All my stories, in essence, begin, "My daddy died when I was 12 years old."
It was a Wednesday night and therefore prayer meeting. I learned, as an adult, that the congregation wept and prayed the entire hour for our family that night.
Perhaps you’re thinking, This is Christmas, Celeste. Easter is the holiday about death. Christmas is about birth. Well, I’m getting there. But we’ve got to wade through rough waters first.
(The carillon system that sometimes rings hymns and Christmas music was purchased with donations to the church in honor of Daddy. Mrs. Florence Lynn lived across the side street in those offices that used to be apartments. She would frequently call our house as the bells chimed and hold the receiver out her door for us to listen. Caller ID was a faraway dream in the late '70s and early '80s. The two lucky King Girls danced around the one who answered the phone—the phone with the long, curly cord, attached to the wall in the kitchen, where the King Girl who answered the phone would be stuck for the foreseeable future. Sweet memories brought to you this morning by selfish behavior.)
When my twin daughters were born in Dothan in 1994, my mama sometimes struggled to tell folks their names. When she came to my house to warm the supper that the church provided for us, she often couldn’t remember which buttons to press on the microwave, because it was different than the one at her house.
We were told she had “atypical Alzheimer’s Disease.” Today, she would be diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. I’m not a neurologist, but I was there the whole time, and I can google. She was 63 years old. She was an only child, and her 85-year-old mother had just survived quadruple heart bypass.
The weight of the older two generations threatened to drown the families of the King Girls. Granny moved to Auburn with Starla, whose children were 7, 9, and 11. Chuck and I considered moving Mama to Birmingham, where we lived at that point. Our girls were 3½.
The situation was suffocating.
All-consuming.
Sob-inducing.
Gut-wrenching.
Breath-stealing.
And then. My pregnancy test was positive.
There is a Christmas song written in 1988 by Steve Earle that played on a loop in the back of my head that winter:
Nothing but a child can wash those tears away. Guide a weary world into the light of day.
Nothing but a child can help erase those miles. So once again we all can be children for a while.
I needed a baby, as my daddy would say, like I needed a hole in my head.
But you know what I needed? A baby.
You know what my mama needed? A baby.
You know what my granny needed? A baby.
You know what my sisters needed? A baby.
You know what the young generation of cousins needed? A baby.
Our whole little overwhelmed world needed a baby.
A baby brings freshness and beginnings and forgiveness.
A baby represents a chance for tomorrow.
A baby embodies:
The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases.
His mercies never come to an end.
They are new every morning.
Great is your faithfulness.
That baby was Mama and Daddy’s seventh grandchild. He made our family perfect and complete. He brought hope and peace into our nightmare and still to our storm. I’m not sure the young generation of cousins even knew that our seas were raging. But they were.
My daddy’s name was Phillip, so we named the baby Phillip.
In the midst of whatever darkness sucks your soul right now, I wish you the joy of a baby.
Celeste King Conner tries every day to find hope in the everyday. Email her at celestekconner@gmail.com
