The life of our area's Don Ho

It was brought home to me again this weekend that inspiration may strike at any time. I was in Franklin, Tennessee, visiting the Kash family. That would of course be Zox, Raykash and Seal Team 7.

I was sitting on their back porch. It was time for me to see the lavish new home, a palatial abode that makes Downton Abbey look like a tarpaper shack. The day was rare, nearly perfect with a cloudless sky, a zephyr of a breeze and the temperature at the 75 degree mark.

In the midst of this Edenic setting, I was struck by the lightning bolt of realization. Like the thunder clap that follows, I was smitten by the notion that I had not written about Don Ho lately and surely the Twelve Loyal Readers wanted an update.

Most Americans know Don Ho as a Hawaiian icon playing a ukelele and crooning the words to Tiny Bubbles. The cognoscenti, better known to the world as The Twelve Loyal Readers, are aware of the rest of the story.

In fact, Don Ho was born in Henry County near Clopton in 1936. His was a deprived childhood with his father, Lan Ho, working as a sharecropper and his mother, Ida Ho, working as a domestic for paltry wages. Don never really fit into the rural community of Clopton. He was an odd child and very early on longed for the bright lights and bustle of Abbeville.