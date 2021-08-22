The life of our area's Don Ho

It was brought home to me again this weekend that inspiration may strike at any time. I was in Franklin, Tennessee, visiting the Kash family. That would of course be Zox, Raykash and Seal Team 7.
I was sitting on their back porch. It was time for me to see the lavish new home, a palatial abode that makes Downton Abbey look like a tarpaper shack. The day was rare, nearly perfect with a cloudless sky, a zephyr of a breeze and the temperature at the 75 degree mark.
In the midst of this Edenic setting, I was struck by the lightning bolt of realization. Like the thunder clap that follows, I was smitten by the notion that I had not written about Don Ho lately and surely the Twelve Loyal Readers wanted an update.
Most Americans know Don Ho as a Hawaiian icon playing a ukelele and crooning the words to Tiny Bubbles. The cognoscenti, better known to the world as The Twelve Loyal Readers, are aware of the rest of the story.
In fact, Don Ho was born in Henry County near Clopton in 1936. His was a deprived childhood with his father, Lan Ho, working as a sharecropper and his mother, Ida Ho, working as a domestic for paltry wages. Don never really fit into the rural community of Clopton. He was an odd child and very early on longed for the bright lights and bustle of Abbeville.
When he would make it to town on a Saturday with his parents, the urbane citizenry of Abbeville scorned him as a rube. By his senior year in high school, Don was exhibiting the talent that later would make him a star. Each June Abbeville would sponsor a talent show and people would come from miles around. The winner received a case of Moon Pies and a Greyhound ticket to Columbus. Many a career was begun this way.
On the night of the contest, Don performed a song he had written and was sure would be a sensation. Alas, as he sang the words to his anthem of praise to the youth of Henry County, Tiny Bubbas, the audience began to boo and by the last verse even the judges were throwing fruit. Don was crushed. He decided to get as far away from the debacle of Abbeville as he could. Hawaii was the obvious choice.
The rest is history. He tinkered with the words and adapted them to his new home. Soon the world knew of Don Ho and his popular song. Tiny Bubbas in the wine became Tiny Bubbles in the wine and Don Ho was celebrated throughout the islands of Oahu and Maui.
Eventually, he became known worldwide for his signature song. Don was finally able to put the shame and humiliation of Abbeville behind him. Still, it bears mentioning that the next time you are in Henry County it might be a good idea to leave your grass skirt and uke behind.
Onward.
Norm Douglass hides his light under a bushel; he was among the original Tiny Bubbas, Don Ho's heavily-choreographed doo-wop backup singers.