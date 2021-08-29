The life of Stuckey's and HoJos

Recently I found myself reflecting on days of yore in fits of creeping nostalgia. I miss many of the things of my youth even though I marvel at the changes that have taken place in my lifetime.
You’d think the pace of change would slow, but it actually seems to be increasing. I have been musing about the family vacations we used to enjoy. For the most part I don’t remember many. My parents weren’t vacation people, probably because we didn’t have much vacation funding. Still, our godparents, the Pitt twins, Nellie and Millie, would occasionally take us along on a trip to the mountains or Florida.
The foray to St. Augustine stands out because of the bright orange pants I sported as an 11-year-old fashion icon, perhaps my last bow to the fashion gods. Of course all five of us, the Pitts, brother Zeke, my mother and I were crammed into an unair-conditioned Plymouth coupe and zipping along at 40 miles per hour on two-lane highways.
Despite our excitement over being on a road trip, it didn’t take long before we began lobbying for stops at the roadside attractions. Leaving Atlanta, by the time we got to Macon, Zeke and I were agitating for a side trip. Further south we became inflamed by the signs promoting the Alligator Farm. It was a foregone conclusion that we would stop and view the gators when we neared the attraction.
Even though we were well beyond wild excitement, all I remember is the gators smelled exceptionally funky and the gators theirownselves were all asleep and not at all intimidating. Always, always, we awaited the appearance of the two traveler’s stand-bys. Naturally I speak of Stuckey’s and Howard Johnson’s. Each of these was an oasis along the trail to our final destination. We would pass numerous sites until finally one would beckon irresistibly.
My memories of Stuckey’s are limited to Stuckey’s Pecan Rolls. We had one at each stop but, strangely enough, I never liked them that much. Howard Johnson’s, on the other hand, was an outpost of blessed relief. The orange roof emitted the siren call to come in and try one of the 28 flavors. In the days of chocolate, vanilla and strawberry the notion of 28 flavors was intoxicating to the 11-year-old imagination. These days you can go into any ice cream parlor and order Catfish Ripple or Chunky Onion Fudge. Twenty-eight flavors in those days was a magical cornucopia.
We didn’t eat at HoJos often but when we did, it inspired a lifelong aversion to fried clams. Sadly, I don’t remember many specifics from those fabulous journeys. We took the trips, they had a significant impact on my life and to this day I wonder what we would have done without the Pitt twins in our lives.
F-Troop has benefitted from countless vacations to places near and far. Whether they have any memories I know not. In all the family travels, we have never stopped at a Howard Johnson’s. Today’s kids have no notion of Stuckey’s and almost no idea of the thrill of 28 flavors. It seems their vacation experiences remain incomplete.
Onward.
Norm Douglass's quest for the elusive beet-liver parfait of his youth continues in futility.