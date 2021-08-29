The life of Stuckey's and HoJos

Recently I found myself reflecting on days of yore in fits of creeping nostalgia. I miss many of the things of my youth even though I marvel at the changes that have taken place in my lifetime.

You’d think the pace of change would slow, but it actually seems to be increasing. I have been musing about the family vacations we used to enjoy. For the most part I don’t remember many. My parents weren’t vacation people, probably because we didn’t have much vacation funding. Still, our godparents, the Pitt twins, Nellie and Millie, would occasionally take us along on a trip to the mountains or Florida.

The foray to St. Augustine stands out because of the bright orange pants I sported as an 11-year-old fashion icon, perhaps my last bow to the fashion gods. Of course all five of us, the Pitts, brother Zeke, my mother and I were crammed into an unair-conditioned Plymouth coupe and zipping along at 40 miles per hour on two-lane highways.

Despite our excitement over being on a road trip, it didn’t take long before we began lobbying for stops at the roadside attractions. Leaving Atlanta, by the time we got to Macon, Zeke and I were agitating for a side trip. Further south we became inflamed by the signs promoting the Alligator Farm. It was a foregone conclusion that we would stop and view the gators when we neared the attraction.