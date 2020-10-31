The logic behind Tuesday’s probate judge referendum

As this Tuesday’s General Election draws near, I want to make voters aware of a proposed local Constitutional amendment that will appear on the ballot. The proposed amendment reads as follows:
“Relating to Houston County, proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, to provide that the Judge of Probate of Houston County would be required to be an attorney licensed in this state. (Proposed Act 2019-190).”
If enacted, this local amendment would require the Judge of Probate of Houston County to be an attorney. To the surprise of many people, there is currently no such requirement. I would like to take this time to explain some reasons the passage of this local amendment would be beneficial to Houston County and in doing so, I urge you to vote “yes” to this local amendment on Nov. 3.
All Alabama probate courts are required to follow the substantive law found in the Code of Alabama, the Alabama Rules of Evidence, and the Alabama Rules of Civil Procedure. Accordingly, it is imperative that the Judge of Probate be adequately trained in interpreting the law in order for justice and fairness to be upheld in the Houston County Probate Court. In 2019 alone, more than 1,000 hearings were held in the Probate Court of Houston County. In each hearing, attorneys appear before the Judge of Probate and represent their clients by making legal arguments using the Code of Alabama, the Alabama Rules of Civil Procedure, and the Alabama Rules of Evidence in cases such as involuntary mental health commitments, will contests, estate administration disputes, guardianships and conservatorships of alleged incapacitated persons, adoptions, land condemnations, easements, and tax sale redemptions. In order for justice to be served, it is crucial that the Judge of Probate have the same, if not greater, knowledge of the law than the attorneys arguing cases before the Court.
Of the hearings held in 2019, more than 300 hearings were involuntary mental health commitment hearings during which the Judge of Probate was in a position to legally deprive an individual of liberty by involuntarily committing the person to the Alabama Department of Mental Health for treatment. In such cases, petitioning attorneys appear before the Judge of Probate and make arguments for an involuntary commitment, while guardians ad litem, who are also attorneys, are present to represent and defend the interests of the persons alleged to be mentally ill. The Judge of Probate is tasked with determining if the legal standard as set forth in the Code of Alabama has been met. The ultimate decision regarding an individual’s freedom rests with the Judge of Probate. When such a deprivation of liberty is at stake, justice requires the Judge of Probate to be able to adequately interpret and apply the Code of Alabama, the Alabama Rules of Civil Procedure, and the Alabama Rules of Evidence in order to make sound legal decisions regarding an individual’s liberty.
Additionally, there is no limit on the amount of money in controversy in probate courts of Alabama. Accordingly, the Judge of Probate of Houston County may hear a case in which the amount in controversy is more than $1 million. Yet, a District Court Judge, who is required to be an attorney, cannot hear a case if the dollar amount in controversy is greater than $20,000.
Further, requiring the Judge of Probate of Houston County to be an attorney would benefit judicial economy. If the Judge of Probate is an attorney, a broader range of legal issues may be heard in the Probate Court. If the Judge of Probate is not an attorney, many issues would have to be heard in the Circuit Court of Houston County rather than the Probate Court, resulting in further congestion of circuit court dockets and creating less efficiency.
For these reasons I encourage you to vote “yes” on the local amendment.
Patrick Davenport is probate judge for Houston County, Alabama.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!