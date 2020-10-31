The logic behind Tuesday’s probate judge referendum

Of the hearings held in 2019, more than 300 hearings were involuntary mental health commitment hearings during which the Judge of Probate was in a position to legally deprive an individual of liberty by involuntarily committing the person to the Alabama Department of Mental Health for treatment. In such cases, petitioning attorneys appear before the Judge of Probate and make arguments for an involuntary commitment, while guardians ad litem, who are also attorneys, are present to represent and defend the interests of the persons alleged to be mentally ill. The Judge of Probate is tasked with determining if the legal standard as set forth in the Code of Alabama has been met. The ultimate decision regarding an individual’s freedom rests with the Judge of Probate. When such a deprivation of liberty is at stake, justice requires the Judge of Probate to be able to adequately interpret and apply the Code of Alabama, the Alabama Rules of Civil Procedure, and the Alabama Rules of Evidence in order to make sound legal decisions regarding an individual’s liberty.