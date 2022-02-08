Incumbents always have an advantage. They have a track record in office (which should be an advantage), and they have stronger name identification; whether good or bad, it’s still name recognition.

Once an elected official gets in office, it’s hard to get them out. In some cases, this is good, and in other cases, it is not. But there is a reason that 64 members of the Legislature, three of seven Constitutional Officers, four State School Board members and one Supreme Court Justice are running without opposition.

The power of incumbency is a mighty sword. Just how deep it cuts into this year’s election is yet to be seen. Either way, many office holders have drawn opposition, so the battle is on. Who wins the war won’t be known until Election Day.

Qualifying for both parties is over, so we now know who is running. There are eight Republicans challenging Gov. Kay Ivey and six Democrats will duke it out to represent their party. All the gubernatorial candidates have an uphill battle against a governor who has been solid.