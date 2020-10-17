The rise of the Great Pumpkin

The act of trick-or-treating has changed dramatically, too. Governing bodies set official hours for trick-or-treating, and in many neighborhoods, youngsters are hauled around on trailers or in golf carts, and are taken to the homes of their parents’ friends, where they’re plied with The Good Candy — full-sized chocolate bars or specially created treats.

Trick-or-treating in the ‘60s and early ‘70s was far less organized. For the most part trick-or-treating was a pro forma exercise. I’d put on a “costume” of some weird ensemble I’d pulled together, like my grandfather’s trench coat, truncheon, and Civil Defense helmet that had been hanging on a nail on the inside of the back hall closet since the last Commie scare. Then we’d make the rounds in the neighborhood with a pillowcase or crumpled brown Piggly Wiggly sack, and knock on doors gathering bits of dime-store candy. If there were parents along, they’d trail far behind, noticeable by the dim orange glow at the tips of their Winstons. The adults would lose interest by the end of the block and go home, but our gaggle of goblins would continue from one house to the next until we grew disillusioned by a production that seemed like one of B.F. Skinner’s studies on operant conditioning.