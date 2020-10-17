The rise of the Great Pumpkin

I don’t remember Halloween being the big deal that it seems to be today. I’ve been noticing elaborate Halloween decorations at some neighborhood houses as I make my way around the city; I don’t recall that from my childhood.
The act of trick-or-treating has changed dramatically, too. Governing bodies set official hours for trick-or-treating, and in many neighborhoods, youngsters are hauled around on trailers or in golf carts, and are taken to the homes of their parents’ friends, where they’re plied with The Good Candy — full-sized chocolate bars or specially created treats.
In some up-scale neighborhoods, vans haul in kids from the outskirts to streamline their candy gathering in an exercise not unlike hunting over a baited field.
Trick-or-treating in the ‘60s and early ‘70s was far less organized. For the most part trick-or-treating was a pro forma exercise. I’d put on a “costume” of some weird ensemble I’d pulled together, like my grandfather’s trench coat, truncheon, and Civil Defense helmet that had been hanging on a nail on the inside of the back hall closet since the last Commie scare. Then we’d make the rounds in the neighborhood with a pillowcase or crumpled brown Piggly Wiggly sack, and knock on doors gathering bits of dime-store candy. If there were parents along, they’d trail far behind, noticeable by the dim orange glow at the tips of their Winstons. The adults would lose interest by the end of the block and go home, but our gaggle of goblins would continue from one house to the next until we grew disillusioned by a production that seemed like one of B.F. Skinner’s studies on operant conditioning.
One time I wondered if the children weren’t the only ones in some scientific psychological experiment, so I mounted a trial of my own. I chose a day at random; it didn’t matter as long as it wasn’t Oct. 31. I went to a neighbor’s house in my ordinary play clothes, and knocked on the door. When the neighbor answered, I stuck out my hand and shouted, “Trick or treat!” The woman disappeared into the house and returned with a couple of the cellophane-wrapped butterscotch candies every Me-maw carries in her pocketbook in case they get the vapors. I thanked her and went home, sucking on a butterscotch and congratulating myself on the successful conclusion of a sho-nuff scientific experiment.
Once home, I was crunching up the last sliver of the hard candy, and my mother asked what I was eating. I explained my “experiment” and shared the glory of my success. In celebration, she — well, the euphemism is “tanned my hide” — and then frogmarched me across the street to apologize. Apparently, in my quest for scientific knowledge, I had somehow conditioned myself to audacity.
Despite this, I believe Mother enjoyed Halloween, if her enthusiasm for costume-making was any indication. My favorite was a devil costume — a kid-sized, blood-red jumpsuit, complete with a pointy tail. It was thick, a cloth tube stuffed with fabric remnants, and had a felt triangle at the tip that would have dragged the ground had I not been swinging it all the time.
But her most remarkable creation lives in infamy in family lore.
Our Halloweens, like many of our childhood traditions, were informed by the Peanuts Gang. For instance, a rock would always wind up in someone’s bag.
One October, something inspired Mother to fire up the Singer in the corner of the den. In a flurry of orange and green, she created what appeared to be a large bag open at the top and bottom, where she had sewn in drawstrings. Mother pressed my older sister into service as a mannequin, and pulled the bag over her head, and then pinned felt triangles on the front to be sewn on later. She cinched up the bottom drawstring, and began stuffing wadded newspaper through the top. When the sheath took on the shape of a fig, a Jack-o-Lantern face began to emerge.
“It’s The Great Pumpkin!” my mother exclaimed.
Indeed it was a glorious costume, so astounding that when I wore it a year or so later in a Halloween costume contest at the Gaylord store, I took the grand prize — a red bicycle with high-rise handlebars and a black banana seat.
The bike disappeared from our yard at some point, swiped by some juvenile delinquent no doubt, but the Great Pumpkin costume lives on in the back of a closet somewhere in my house.
The last time I came across it, I tried it on. Wadded newspaper stuffing is no longer necessary.
Bill Perkins is editorial page editor of The Dothan Eagle. E-mail: bperkins@dothaneagle.com.
