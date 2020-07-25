The sky’s grown dark, and the wind is picking up

The departure date for a trip to India we’d been planning for more than a year was drawing near when we first started hearing about an outbreak of an illness in China. We kept an eye on it, much like people in this part of the country listen up for tropical storm development in the Atlantic.

Around the first of March, I started quietly checking the international news wires several times a day, first to see if the coronavirus had reached the Golden Triangle, and then to keep an eye on the Taj Mahal. Shortly thereafter, the Indian government closed the Taj Mahal to visitors, and 10 days before we were to leave, I postponed the trip. The next day, India closed its borders to travelers.

So we’ve been pretty cautious about the coronavirus at our house before it was much of a concern here, although the beginning of our pandemic can be traced to mid-March. I started working from home on the 16th; our last meal in a restaurant was a few days later, when we ordered carryout from Blue Plate, and then decided we’d eat at one of the outdoor tables on the porch. That may not really count as “dining in.”