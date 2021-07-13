The story of Troy’s Charles Henderson

Charles Henderson was born in 1860 in Pike County. His father owned a mercantile business and died when Charles was 16. By 17, Charles Henderson was running his father’s business and by 20 had turned it into the largest wholesale grocery company in Southeast Alabama. By the age of 27, he had formed his own railroad company, established the Troy Normal School which later became Troy State University and now Troy University, and started the Standard Chemical Company. By the way, he was elected the mayor of Troy at age 26.

He resigned as mayor of Troy in 1906 after being appointed president of the Alabama Railroad Commission, which not only regulated railroads but utilities also. It is now known as the Public Service Commission. During this era, he brought telephone and electricity to Troy. He owned both entities. He also owned the Pea River Utility Company.

At 54, Charles Henderson was elected Alabama’s 35th governor. He is known in history as Alabama’s Business Governor. When he took office, the state was broke. When he left in 1919, the state coffers were flush, which was apropos for the state’s “Business Governor.”