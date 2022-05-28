The winnowing of decades of detritus

I’ve been going through my office in anticipation of a move to another part of the building. I was warned months ago so that I’d have plenty of time to prepare, but after going through one filing cabinet drawer, I decided there was plenty of time to do that.

Then I returned from a short trip out of town, and walked into an empty newsroom. I wandered through the building and found an empty desk downstairs tagged with a Post-It note with my name on it. The move happened while I was out. And now it’s time to clean out my office.

I’ve been in that room more than 20 years. Colleagues have called it by many names. The cave. The lair. The domain. I kept the lights off, except for a lamp on my desk. Music was always playing, and was usually a recording of a Grateful Dead show from way back, something old-timey from Jorma Kaukonen, or a jam band like Goose or Lettuce.

Above the door is a 14th century Latin phrase from Canto III of Dante Alighieri’s “Divine Comedy”: Lasciate ogni speranza, voi ch'entrate. But I’ve never abandoned hope upon entering until now. There is just so much stuff.

As I’ve sifted through alluvial layers in the drawers, I’ve unearth things that haven’t seen the light of day this century. Among the more jarring discoveries is a work ID with a photograph of someone who looks like I did in my 20s. There are notebooks from way back, and business cards for people long dead. One drawer was filled with letters to the editor published long ago. I held on to them in case some question arose. But what question might arise about a letter from 30 years past?

A stack of floppy disks may hold great treasures, but I’ll never know. I don’t remember the last computer I had with a floppy disk drive. And a cassette of Carl Stallings’ Looney Tunes music! If I’m lucky, I might also unearth a cassette player. It seems like I had a Walkman around here somewhere.

I found a book by Mary Nell McLennan, and a note from Deborah Taylor, two of my favorite ladies, both of whom are dearly missed.

You haven’t lived until you’ve run your fingers under a stack of papers and encountered sticky goo. You’ll be greatly relieved when you withdraw your hand and find an ancient Hall’s Mentholyptus wrapper stuck to a knuckle.

One thing I’ve come to understand – and I came to the realization late, I admit – is that there’s little point in keeping things, particularly if they’re things you’ve forgotten you had. So I’m doing a lot of tossing. Percolator cord? Gone. Can of jasmine tea? Into the harbor. Old computer peripheral adapters? Well, maybe hold onto those.

In a couple of days, I’ll go back through the stuff I thought I might keep and cull again. I think that in the back of my mind I’ve already decided what stays and what goes. (Yeah, I should toss those adapters).

I took my Keurig and box of coffee pods, speaker, fan, and lamp down to my new desk. I arranged my desk pad, mousepad, computer dock, and monitor. I placed my inkwell and a lamp I made years ago from some treasure I bought in a junk store. I found a place of honor for the Webster’s Second International Dictionary with its detached binding, along with a magnifier I’ve come to need when I consult it.

Upstairs in the office are three boxes. One has books. One has my hornets’ nest. The third is awaiting contents. There are several framed pieces of art, my lightning rod, and a clock from a Russian submarine (allegedly). These things will soon make their way downstairs. The rest is destined for the dumpster.

It’s said we spend most of our lives acquiring things, and the rest of our time trying to get rid of it.

Since I have to carry whatever I keep down two flights of stairs, by this time next week I may be down to one box. I don’t think I’ll even need the lid.

Bill Perkins is editorial page editor of the Dothan Eagle

