The word of the year - transparency

This week I had occasion to break out an oldie but a goody. During a conversation with a friend he asked me, “That’s an oxymoron, isn’t it?” To which I wittily replied, “No, that’s just a regular moron.”
Nonetheless, that got me to thinking about the word oxymoron. Those of us into entomology (the study of words that bug us) recognize the Latin root word of occidentum, roughly translated as “from the west.” So following as the night the day, oxymoron means a moron from the west, which brings me to yet another conversation I had with one of the Twelve Loyal Readers, JE.
JE last appeared in these pages following another discussion about the value of a Norm column. He said he paid $2.50 a week for his subscription to The Eagle and while he allowed that a few Norms were indeed worth a quarter, most fell well short. Based on his experience he unilaterally reached the conclusion that the average column was generously valued at 8 cents.
This time around JE decided I needed help with column material. Well duh. He threw out a few topics and finally stumbled on the idea I should write about the word of the year. After more pondering he decided that the word was...transparency.
Transparency is defined as the quality to see through something or that makes something obvious or easy to understand. This is a fine notion but as the word is used today by our leaders it has come to mean, murky, unintelligible, totally impossible to discern. The more transparency we get from our government the less I understand whatever it is I am being told is transparent.
For example, we are told that we have more transparency about who is funding the elections for our political candidates. Really? Only when the investigative reports from both sides dig in do we find that the Committee for a Free America actually supports some kind of dictatorship.
Next we come to the transparency of our tax code, all 15,000 pages of it. On to the transparency of our regulatory officials who some decree “minor” new rules that, oh, by the way, cripple an entire industry and add to our unemployment problems.
Let us not dwell on the transparency of our COVID instructions. Don’t wear a mask. Wear a mask. Close the schools. Don’t close the schools. Transparent as all get out.
Transparency is a good word to dissect and certainly has become the buzzword for various forms of governmental legerdemain.
However, as you doubters have discovered by this point, creating a column on transparency requires more transparency than I can muster. I’m sure JE will opine that this effort will drag down the average value of a column. As I have said to him, “What do you expect for a quarter?” To JE hisownself, I say, “It is what it is.”
Onward
Norm Douglass is keenly aware that transparency itself is but an oxymoron.