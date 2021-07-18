The word of the year - transparency

This week I had occasion to break out an oldie but a goody. During a conversation with a friend he asked me, “That’s an oxymoron, isn’t it?” To which I wittily replied, “No, that’s just a regular moron.”

Nonetheless, that got me to thinking about the word oxymoron. Those of us into entomology (the study of words that bug us) recognize the Latin root word of occidentum, roughly translated as “from the west.” So following as the night the day, oxymoron means a moron from the west, which brings me to yet another conversation I had with one of the Twelve Loyal Readers, JE.

JE last appeared in these pages following another discussion about the value of a Norm column. He said he paid $2.50 a week for his subscription to The Eagle and while he allowed that a few Norms were indeed worth a quarter, most fell well short. Based on his experience he unilaterally reached the conclusion that the average column was generously valued at 8 cents.

This time around JE decided I needed help with column material. Well duh. He threw out a few topics and finally stumbled on the idea I should write about the word of the year. After more pondering he decided that the word was...transparency.