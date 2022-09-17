This little piggy went to market

When you hear people talk about previous lives, they’ll usually get around to letting you know that in their past incarnation, they were someone special. A princess, or a king. Joan of Arc, maybe, or an Egyptian pharaoh.

Statistically speaking, it’s more likely they were a scullery maid, an anonymous person in the 15th century rabble at Rouen who cheered as flames licked at the heretic Joan, or a serf toiling in the shadows of a European castle. Someone who was perpetually muddy, hungry, and toothless.

I suspect I was a humble grocery store worker – not that I have visions of past experiences moving soup cans around or putting the ugly fruit at the bottom of shrink-wrapped packages. Instead, it’s my affinity for grocery stores that makes me wonder. It’s like a siren song. I see a grocery store, and have to make the time to go in and look around.

My father used to do this, but it was a byproduct of his work. He was a sales rep for Procter and Gamble, and grocery stores were the bean fields of his labor. He was always checking prices outside his territory. Once in his later years, he proudly showed me a picture of a box of detergent he’d photographed while visiting one of my sisters in Germany. It had an unfamiliar name and logo. “This is German Tide,” he said with a hint of pride-of-ownership. I always think of that when someone mentions the line from Pulp Fiction when Vince Vega asks Jules if he knows what they call a Quarter-Pounder with Cheese in a French McDonalds. “Royale with cheese,” Vince says proudly.

So why am I more likely to believe I was a stock boy in a previous life instead of picking up a habit of my father? It’s simple. Father always compared prices. I never do.

Well, almost never. Because I find the prospect of going to the grocery store as exciting as a dog gets about the suggestion of a walk, I’ve offered to make grocery trips for our friends if they need something and don’t want to get out. Recently a friend recuperating from an injury took me up on the offer. I was pleased to help, and gathered the items on her list. When I picked up some paper products, I noticed the price label. It was about $18 – about three times what I would have guessed.

I might have learned from that experience that I should pay more attention to prices. My inclination is to do the opposite. Clichés are clichés for a reason; I can attest that in certain cases, ignorance is indeed bliss. I could tie myself in knots over the price of gasoline, but I don’t know what it cost a year ago or a month ago. It costs what it costs.

On the other hand, I welcomed the arrival of Publix because of the vaunted BOGO program. My impulse is to view such initiatives with skepticism. So what if hominy is on BOGO? I don’t want one, and I really don’t want two, even if they’re both free. But Publix routinely has really good stuff on BOGO. For instance, ice cream routinely makes the list.

We have an elaborate procedure for grocery shopping that may or may not be a nod to my growing idiosyncrasy. There’s a Publix list, a Sam’s list, and another for the Pig. Only at the Pig can one find “the good grits” with the bag that will seal up after you open it. And the Pig carries the biscuits in the striped bag which, while far superior to the multinational conglomerate “Grands” biscuit, are nowhere to be found in the more high-brow victual emporia.

It has taken a while, but I finally have all this straight, and no longer bounce from IGA to Pig to Winn-Dixie looking for a particular jelly bean.

I also know where to get outstanding chicken salad, but I won’t broadcast it. Otherwise, I may never be able to find it again.

What I’m reading, still: Ann Patchett’s collection of exquisite essays, “These Precious Days,” Shelby Van Pelt’s inventive novel, “Remarkably Bright Creatures,” and the oddly alluring “Adventures with the Mojave Phone Booth” by Godfrey “Doc” Daniels.