Thought for food

When the next Tuesday came around, I was sitting with the same men at the same table, and our plates arrived. When I reached for the plate of jelly packs, I started to say something, but someone else was talking. That was fortunate, because what I was going to say was exactly what I had said the week before: “Hey, this is all mixed fruit.”

And I would have followed it with the exact phrasing and cadence as I had the previous Tuesday: “You know how they make that? It’s marketing genius. When they change jelly flavors in the extruding mechanism, say, from grape to strawberry, the flavors mingle for a while until the flow is all strawberry. Rather than waste that, they package it as ‘mixed fruit’ and sell it along with the rest.”

Nothing wrong with mixed fruit, but it just feels wrong. I have had some bad experiences with such haphazard marriages. The worst was the sour cherry lollipop.

As a kid, I would hunt for Coke bottles and take them to the store for the deposit, then buy some candy. Among my favorites was a sour cherry lollipop. It was bigger than most, about the size of the business end of a wooden spoon, and it would last a while. One afternoon I was sitting on a stool in the kitchen working on that big sucker when I noticed a small red and white can sitting by the stove. “Accent,” it read. “Makes food flavors sing.”