Thought for food

Last week, I was having breakfast with my weekly group of fellows when I made some off-the-cuff observation.
“There’s your next topic!” one guy said excitedly.
I made a mental note to make a mental note about it. I’m always looking for topics, and I don’t always recognize them when I see them.
Before the hour was up, I’d forgotten all about it.
That’s what I get for speaking without thinking. I tried all week to remember. I even sent an email to those in attendance asking if anyone remembered.
I only heard crickets.
I tried to remember all the esoterica I might have picked up in the last week or so. It might have been about how Coca-Cola came to be associated with Santa Claus because of clever ad campaign to skirt a prohibition on marketing caffeinated drinks to children, but they wouldn’t have cared about that. Perhaps I was telling about how Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer came about, but then I realized it wasn’t until the day after that breakfast when a friend whose father had managed a Montgomery Ward store in the northeast had shared that Rudolph was an invention of the Montgomery Ward advertising folks.
I eventually stopped thinking about it, and accepted that it was simply gone, like a soap bubble or a dot-com stock.
When the next Tuesday came around, I was sitting with the same men at the same table, and our plates arrived. When I reached for the plate of jelly packs, I started to say something, but someone else was talking. That was fortunate, because what I was going to say was exactly what I had said the week before: “Hey, this is all mixed fruit.”
And I would have followed it with the exact phrasing and cadence as I had the previous Tuesday: “You know how they make that? It’s marketing genius. When they change jelly flavors in the extruding mechanism, say, from grape to strawberry, the flavors mingle for a while until the flow is all strawberry. Rather than waste that, they package it as ‘mixed fruit’ and sell it along with the rest.”
Nothing wrong with mixed fruit, but it just feels wrong. I have had some bad experiences with such haphazard marriages. The worst was the sour cherry lollipop.
As a kid, I would hunt for Coke bottles and take them to the store for the deposit, then buy some candy. Among my favorites was a sour cherry lollipop. It was bigger than most, about the size of the business end of a wooden spoon, and it would last a while. One afternoon I was sitting on a stool in the kitchen working on that big sucker when I noticed a small red and white can sitting by the stove. “Accent,” it read. “Makes food flavors sing.”
As good as this lollipop was, the idea that it could be even better excited me greatly. I wanted my sour cherry sucker to sing, by jiggidy. So I hopped off the stool, grabbed the can, and unleashed a generous dusting across both sides of the half-eaten sucker, where it stuck and then melded into a gooey orange crust.
With great anticipation, I jammed the entire defiled sucker into my mouth.
It did not sing. If anything, it bellowed, although that might have been me as my brain registered what was surely the greatest betrayal of my early years.
I’m often reminded of that episode this time of year, because it’s almost time for the National Peanut Festival, which can be a gastric delight if you make wise choices. Here’s one: Patronize the local food booths. They’re almost exclusively manned by band boosters and civic clubs that rely on booth traffic to fund their endeavors all year. The food is better, too – with some important exceptions. And even people who never otherwise eat hot dog wienies swear by The Corn Dog Man, a multigenerational Peanut Festival Fair tradition that has perfected the meal crust-encased deep-fried wienie on a stick. You’re gonna need a couple of those at least.
However, I don’t always make wise choices. Lured by the siren song of a new configuration of flavors, I turn into an eternal optimist, absolutely convinced that in one of these trailers is the newest culinary sensation. I’ll conveniently forget the Accent debacle and stand in line for atrocities like Fried Oreos, Fried Snickers, Fried Ice Cream, or Fried Butter. I’ve tried the gamut, and regretted ever having swallowed them, let alone the money spent on them. There is a limit on the quantity of fried batter the human gullet can accommodate. If I ever push the envelope again, let it be with golden-crisp shrimp, onion rings, or pickles.
