Through a lens brightly

I came across a few of them recently. They didn’t hold up well. Most are hard to make out. There’s one of a Corvette in the intersection of Main and Oates streets, a couple of our family dog, Poochie, and one that appears to be Daffodil, a neighbor’s dog. I’m assuming it’s Daffodil, because the dog is barking at me. Daffy was always barking at me.

When I was in college, I took a photojournalism class. Each of us was assigned a Pentax K-1000 single-lens reflex camera to use during the term. It was a bit more complicated than I was used to. The Swinger required only that you turn a knob until the word YES illuminated, and then you’d press the shutter button. The Pentax had dials and numbers, and we had to learn how different settings controlled light and time, and I wondered if I would ever get a photograph.

Once it all fell into place, I began to enjoy taking photographs. I sold my bicycle and bought a Nikon and shot a million rolls of film. When I got a job as a newspaper photographer, I shot a million more. Much of the film I used outside of work was color negative film and the occasional Kodachrome, but I loved black-and-white film. Much of my personal black-and-white film was developed by Frank Gaines.