Time is not on my side

It’s been a challenging week for me, technologically speaking. I have a relatively new Microsoft Surface Book computer that has always worked so well that I considered buying one for myself. Because it belongs to the company, there are well-defined rules about what can be done with it, and to keep people honest (I guess), making any sort of change requires the intervention of the company’s IT gurus.

Fair enough. But along with that comes the frustration of having the computer notify you that it will shut down at a particular time to run updates. You can delay it a few hours, but it’s a runaway train you cannot stop. And Friday a week ago, I got the cursed message. When I got to a stopping point, I decided to let the update run before finishing up.

That was a mistake.

After a while, my monitors remained dark, but I was sure the update was finished. The laptop was plugged into a dock that controls an external keyboard, mouse, monitors and whatnot, and the screen top was closed. So I opened it.

There was my computer log-in screen, beckoning my username and password. Then the screen winked off and back on. I attempted to type in my username and it went off. Then it came back on.

I spent the next hour troubleshooting but could not find the problem. When I unplugged all the peripherals, it started to behave. But it was no longer connected to the network or the internet, so there wasn’t a lot I could do.

I turned it off and went home, figuring a couple days’ rest would do it some good.

On Monday, it was the same. So I contacted IT and got another computer to use. Two days later, the cursed restart screen popped up. I ran the update, and 15 minutes later, the computer was useless.

For a while I used my own computer, and emailed my work into the system, but that’s not ideal. So our IT guy got me another machine, and set it up for me. Things are going swimmingly, or so it seems. On Friday morning, I got a lot of work done, which was good because I had told Bettye I would have lunch ready when she got home. Time seemed to fly, because I checked the clock at the bottom of the screen and noticed it was time for me to leave. I hurried home and got lunch ready, but she didn’t turn up when I expected her. A few minutes later, I checked the clock in the kitchen, and thought the battery had run down. I looked at the microwave display to confirm it – the time was indeed 11:45, not 12:45. I had gone to lunch an hour early.

There could only be one explanation. My computer replacement No. 2 must be an hour ahead.

When I got back to the office, I went into the computer settings to find its clock was synced to the server clock, and the server is – you guessed it – in the Eastern time zone. I changed the settings and I now presume the clock will show the correct time.

But I cannot stop thinking about how befuddled I’ve been by this snafu. I ordinarily have pretty accurate circadian rhythms. I’ve always been able to guess the time of day within 15 minutes one way or another. Oh, there have been times when I have fallen asleep and awakened not knowing if it’s night or day, but I usually have a good sense of time.

That didn’t help me the other day. Like Pavlov’s pup, I saw a number on my computer screen and went in search of food.

That afternoon, on replacement computer No. 2, the cursed update restart popup presented itself. I delayed it for a few hours so I could get the rest of my work done. But like jury duty, it cannot be dodged completely.

We’ll see what happens Monday. It may be a whole new adventure.