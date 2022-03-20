Time to acknowledge, appreciate

Every once in a while, despite the fact my life is a living hell, I have a moment. There I was, kicked back in a patio chair, stogie in hand, Auburn on the Walkman and Alabama on the tube. The afternoon was glorious, a break from what I think was an abnormally cold winter, with no clouds within two time zones.

I was peering through the door at the TV because cigars and home interiors don’t really mix. As much as I treasure my Dominicans, the lingering au de stogie is not my favorite scent. With all the scurrying around we do these days, I find I rarely have that quiet instant to reflect and be thankful.

Most of the time I, like the Twelve Loyal Readers, am engaged in some activity. By definition, I, like the Twelve Loyal Readers, have a limited attention span and certainly can’t focus on two things at once. Ergo, we concentrate on what we are doing and don’t appreciate the whole experience.

I suspect most Malaysians were working rather than wondering whether Jamaican cigars are quite as good as Honduran. For that matter, the people who make the cigars probably spend Saturdays making more cigars instead of rooting for old Kingston U to cover the spread against Port Au Prince Tech. We are lucky but do we ever take the time to acknowledge and appreciate it?

Somehow Mable has gotten the kids through the terrible twos, puberty and the hellion child years. We have no serial killers in the family. We are not in the dirty diaper business right now and the bank has agreed to wait another month to start foreclosure action. In short, things are pretty good.

This pause to appreciate may be nothing more than the gradual deterioration of the neurons in my little brain. Maybe I can’t make the old connection with quite the acuity I used to, maybe. I choose to think I’ve seen enough and done enough to recognize when things are going well.

I plan on spending more of my time enjoying and appreciating Mable, F-Troop and life itsownself. Things will never be perfect but there can be perfect moments; a cloudless sky, a good cigar and two basketball games at once.

Onward.