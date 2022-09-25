Time to start counting carps or carbs

I have had some strange interactions with my doctor. The most recent when he said, “You have to watch your carp intake.”

I was taken aback because he had never before shown any interest at all in my specific diet, generally commenting on broad categories like refined snacks and sugar rich soft drinks.

Furthermore, how did he know about my affinity for carp, a much maligned piscine delicacy that most folks in these parts consider a trash fish? I had to understand his latest pronouncement so I queried him, “What’s wrong with carp?” He looked startled and replied, “I didn’t say carp, I said carb, as in carbohydrates.”

Being in the dark about carbs, I asked for clarification. He explained that carbs were nasty little boogers that are in candy, bread, French fries and, be still my beating heart, ginger snaps. Once ingested, they morphed into sugar which not only increased your belt size but didn’t help your general health either.

Oh, well, and how do I keep up with my carb count? He told me that nearly all packages now have a carb count as part of the label so keeping up should be easy. Somewhere between 150 grams on the lower end and 300 grams on the high side would be the target. That sounded like a piece of cake until I found that an actual piece of cake had about a billion of them evil carb things…so no cake for Norm.

Stout of spirit and sharp of mind I resolved to lower my carb count. Obviously, I started with ginger snaps, and, as a pleasant surprise, I found they only have 20 grams per serving size, Yay! Then I began to ask the second question…always a mistake. I perused the entire box and finally, in microscopic type, I found “serving size.” I got my 10 power magnifying glass and peered at the info. Are you ready for this? Serving size…one half of one snap. What? A half a ginger snap had 20 carbs? Who eats a serving of half a ginger snap?

I picked up a gallon of sweet tea and printed on the side I found 32 carbs per serving size. Looking closely I found their definition of a serving size was one teaspoon. I checked dozens of items and found this to be true on all.

The serving size was tiny, not at all what a human would consider satisfying. I hit Google to determine how serving size was established. Google informed me that per USDA regulations a serving size was what a fairy, an elf or a hobbit would consume at an average meal. Ridiculous to think the serving size made sense for any normal human.

So much for counting carbs. This exercise wasn’t a complete waste however. I have been more aware of my carp intake. Seems like I’m right where I need to be there.

Onward.