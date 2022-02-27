Time to take a trip on the car

Everybody has to be somewhere—an expression we have all heard. A corollary to that is that everyone has to be born somewhere. My somewhere was Atlanta.
Years and years ago as I was growing up a contemporary of Scarlett O’Hara and Rhett Butler, Atlanta was known as a very big small town. Gradually it changed to the megalopolis it is today, a bastion of transplanted residents and crushing traffic. At some point in the late ‘70s the Douglass Clan made the decision to decamp to less stressful climes.
So here we are some 45 years later, quite happy to be in south Alabama. Still, after four decades, I find things that puzzle me. For example, last week a friend was expounding on the wonderfulity of her granddaughter and commented on the fact that this wunderkind was blessed with a photogenic memory. This was not the first time I had heard this as such but I still couldn’t wrap my head around it.
Webster defines photogenic as looking attractive in photographs. When I asked my friend for a photo of the grandchild’s memory, I was greeted with a look of bafflement. “No, her memory is what can retain whatever she sees as a photograph in her mind,” I was informed. Rather than enter a discussion on the variances between a photographic memory and a photogenic memory I chose to leave the battlefield and write it off as being not quite assimilated.
Shortly after our arrival, we were made aware of the concept of going somewhere on the car. In Atlanta, we went “in” the car but apparently down here folks go “on” the car. We found this to be rather strange because even though we had seen numerous cars we had not seen anybody riding on the car. I envisioned people strapped to the roof or the hood like a shot deer that a hunter was transporting somewhere. Once again we were introduced to a colloquialism and though our days here now extend beyond 40 years, I still have to make myself say, “We are going on the car.”
Finally, though there are many more examples, I introduce the notion of boiled peanuts. I am a big fan of peanuts, the roasted variety or the butter product. Boiled peanuts, on the other hand, are beyond my comprehension. All other Douglass denizens view boiled peanuts as a modern form of manna, the food of the gods.
Early on I was offered boiled peanuts, and in the spirit of magnanimous friendship, I accepted. One was all it took. One bite and I got a double shot of salt and some mushy, vegetable like substance. There has never been enough salt on anything I have ever eaten; except boiled peanuts.
I have never eaten a second boiled peanut, and if forced to ingest something similar, I would just down a garden slug and chase it with a tablespoon of salt. Do these things make me an alien? Perhaps but I haven’t given up hope yet (with the exception of the peanuts). I keep trying and after all it’s only been 45 years.