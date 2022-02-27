Time to take a trip on the car

Shortly after our arrival, we were made aware of the concept of going somewhere on the car. In Atlanta, we went “in” the car but apparently down here folks go “on” the car. We found this to be rather strange because even though we had seen numerous cars we had not seen anybody riding on the car. I envisioned people strapped to the roof or the hood like a shot deer that a hunter was transporting somewhere. Once again we were introduced to a colloquialism and though our days here now extend beyond 40 years, I still have to make myself say, “We are going on the car.”

Finally, though there are many more examples, I introduce the notion of boiled peanuts. I am a big fan of peanuts, the roasted variety or the butter product. Boiled peanuts, on the other hand, are beyond my comprehension. All other Douglass denizens view boiled peanuts as a modern form of manna, the food of the gods.

Early on I was offered boiled peanuts, and in the spirit of magnanimous friendship, I accepted. One was all it took. One bite and I got a double shot of salt and some mushy, vegetable like substance. There has never been enough salt on anything I have ever eaten; except boiled peanuts.