A few months ago, I stopped at a convenience store for a Diet Coke. I joined the line for the cash register behind an older man who turned and greeted me. “Are any of your folks still around?” he asked. “No,” I said. “My parents are gone and my sisters have moved away.”

It seemed weird, this stranger asking about my family. He talked another minute or two until it was his turn, then he paid and headed for the door. “Hey, let’s have lunch some time,” he said. “I’ve been living at the lake, but I just moved back.”

“I’d like that,” I said. “You know where I am.”

I watched as he walked to his car at the gas pump, and turned to the clerk, who’d been looking on during the conversation. “I have no idea who that was,” I told her.

“Well,” she said, “he knows you. And he wants to go to lunch.”

Suddenly it dawned on me. I did know the guy. And I knew him very well, and for a very long time. I didn’t recognize him; in my memory, he was taller, and younger. Weren’t we all? But there was something about the way he talked – not so much what he said but how he said it – that was very distinctive, like a voice print. I looked out toward the gas pumps, and he was still out there, looking for something. Yeah, the dude I knew was always losing something. I tried to remember when I last saw him. It had been at least 35 years.

I walked over, and without looking up, he spoke as if I’d been there all along. “Hey man, help me look for my keys,” he said. “I just had them.” I joined the search and we talked more, mostly about friends from back in the day who had already gone to glory.

“I thought I’d see you at Jimbo’s memorial service,” I said. Jimbo was a mutual friend from the old neighborhood. “When I got there, someone said you’d just left. I was sorry I’d missed you.”

And I was. Our last meeting had been brief, but up until that point, Terry Heisler had been in a close orbit, more or less, for as long as I remember.

There is a time in the arc of life that the span of a scant few years is a chasm. Heisler grew up on my street, on the next block just before the elementary school. He was six years older, so our paths didn’t cross, but many of us in my neighborhood cohort made it our business to know who all the older kids were and where they lived, so that if we were beaten up we’d at least know whose name to write in the sand with a bloodied finger before passing out from pain.

Heisler was one of the cool teens. He was always kind to us youngsters, and I want to say he was a lifeguard at the rec center pool. When Mother signed me up for swimming lessons, my stomach knotted. There’d been an urban legend I don’t quite recall, but I remember being terrified of “the well,” an area beneath the diving boards demarcated from the shallower pool by a nylon rope threaded through plastic floaters. The well was roughly the depth of the Mariana Trench, and in the weeks leading up to the first class, I had resigned myself to a watery death, sucked down into the abyss of the well.

But when I got to the pool that morning, one of the first people I saw was Heisler, and while he may or may not have recognized me as the melon-headed, buzz-cut kid from down the street, I felt a lot safer with a familiar face in the water. (Spoiler alert: Despite my irrational fears, I did not drown in the well.)

To further burnish his cool-kid bonafides, Heisler wound up running a record store at the mall. The place was busy all the time for a couple of reasons: It was pretty much the only dedicated record store for miles around. And there was Livie, a very pretty, Stevie Nicks-like woman who worked there that young men from several counties would flock to the store to look at, and most would buy something – anything – for the opportunity of a brief interaction with her.

One day Heisler offered me a job. Minimum wage, retail hours. But it was the three of us most of the time, and while my time there was short – two or three years – my colleagues and my experiences there helped shape the person I would become. Shortly after I left, the store was sold and our record store crew disbanded.

I never saw Livie again, although I tried for years to track her down. A couple of years ago, a mutual friend learned she had died a year or so earlier from cancer. She was in her early 60s. The news hit me harder than I expected. In the 40 years since, Livie lived a life unknown to me. The girl I mourned had not existed for many many years.

It’s difficult to process the loss of an old friend with whom you’ve fallen out of touch. When I learned of Livie’s death two years after the fact, I sent condolences to her sister, but I’d missed her service by two years, so the usual exercises of closure weren’t available. I found myself listening to Karla Bonoff’s self-titled album, Gino Vanelli’s “Brother to Brother,” and the elusive pre-Fleetwood Mac recording of Lindsay Buckingham and Stevie Nicks called “Buckingham Nicks.” It did not occur to me until later that Livie would play those records endlessly.

Heisler died quietly more than a month ago. There was no service, per his wishes. We never had that lunch, and I’ve still got one of his Grateful Dead albums.

But I think I’m going to listen to an obscure record by a band called Trickster. I have kept it around for years because Heisler told me it was good rock’n’roll, and it is.

Trickster’s “Back to Zero” is long out of print. But those chiming guitars live in my memory, along with endless hours in the record store with two icons of my youth.