‘Tis the season

Christmas time in our neck of the woods has never lived up to the hype for me. It’s often rainy, and if it’s not raining, it’s overcast, warm, and muggy. Even the concrete appears to sweat. It’s not Currier & Ives around here.

Inside the house was a different story. We had no fireplace, but Santa arrived anyway. Our stockings were hung across the back of the sofa, and Santa managed to fill them with spearmint gum, foil-wrapped chocolates and an orange in the toe.

Beneath the tree were presents from Santa Claus, unwrapped, along with wrapped gifts from various relatives. Socks, sweaters, and underwear were often among the gifts, and while they didn’t make a big splash among the young, age brings a greater appreciation, if for no other reason than you don’t have to go out and buy them yourself.

When you’re a kid, there is often something that you want so badly, and you imagine if you don’t get it, your world will crash down around you. I have no doubt that there was a series of years when I had such a yen. But with all those years behind me, I cannot fathom what those must-haves must have been.

The things that stand out in my memory surely weren’t Holy Grail of gifts. I recall a Mattel space toy – a motorized moon-walker of sorts – that I had a lot of fun with until I managed to break it. It had two “legs” that were crosses on an axle. When the axle, powered by a battery, began to turn, the vehicle would lumber along, dragging a sort of fuselage with an astronaut riding it as if it were an elephant.

And there was one year that I got a new basketball, along with a backboard and goal put up in the backyard. I made a million shots with that basketball; perhaps 100 went through the hoop, a circumstance that explains my short-lived, one-season basketball career.

One afternoon before Christmas one year, my friend Luther and I were playing outside when we decided we’d make a fort in the storage room loft, as elementary school-aged boys do. When we climbed up there, we found a cache of new toys. We were giddily coming down the ladder with some of the boxes when our moms came outside. We were puzzled when we got in trouble because of our discovery. Fortunately, kids have a short memory, and by the time Santa moved the toys from the storage loft to the tree skirt, our motherlode had been forgotten.

The Christmas visits to Grandmother’s house tended to fall into a more traditional category. A hundred miles north might as well have been a thousand. I remember the weather was always cold, and inside the house on Ridge Avenue, there was a roaring fire. Grandmother had grandmother treats everywhere in little colored glass dishes. Dark chocolate discs with little white beads on them. Ribbon candy that tasted good but got your hands real sticky. There’d be fudge and divinity, and a selection of the same cookies and cheese straws Mother had made at home. We’d get all dosed up on sugar and bounce off the wall until mealtime, and then we’d eat what we needed to qualify for some Waldorf salad or ambrosia.

At bedtime, we’d crawl into bed beneath enough layers of handstitched quilts that we’d be safe from nuclear fallout.

In more recent years, I’ve come to look forward to the music one can only usually hear around the holidays. We try to show up for as many church Christmas music presentations as we can, and are always on the lookout for any group’s interpretation of Handel’s Messiah. MusicSouth’s holiday concert is always a treat, and I look forward to hearing “Sleigh Ride.”

This year, the holiday is a little different. We’ve stayed home because anywhere we’d have traveled is going to be bitterly cold and potentially messy. We have food, drink, heat, Netflix, and each other. What more could anyone hope for?

Merry Christmas to all.