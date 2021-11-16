Shakespeare might say, “To vaccinate or not to vaccinate; that is the question.” The question is the same for many people, but not for me. I have been vaccinated, my family is, and most of my friends have been vaccinated. I believe it is the right thing to do — for me.

The problem with vaccinations comes when government mandates are given, or companies require their employees to be vaccinated to keep their jobs. That, I am opposed to altogether.

Suggestions? Yes. Mandates? No.

I am glad to see Gov. Kay Ivey and most of our legislators have opposed such government mandates, too.

What happened to the rights of personal freedom and personal responsibility? Yes, we oftentimes take them for granted, but they are still ours to take for granted.

However, we must not ignore the fact that Alabama’s death toll for COVID-19 only nine months into this year was higher than it was all last year. Also, we would be remiss not to recognize reports from hospitals that clearly show most of their patients have not been vaccinated.