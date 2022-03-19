In the great tradition of blaming others for one’s transgressions, I hold Ian Anderson responsible for my first traffic citation.

It was ridiculous, I know. I knew it then. It takes a substantial leap of logic to explain how the front man for a British rock band should shoulder the burden for a 16-year-old Alabama boy’s speeding ticket. But I was steadfast in my belief that, if not for Ian Anderson, I would not have been ticketed for speeding by one of Dothan’s finest.

I’d been at home in my room, reading my new Rolling Stone magazine, when I came across an advertisement for a new Jethro Tull album. On the cover was an image of Anderson’s face, surrounded by the title of the new work: “Too Old to Rock‘n’roll, Too Young to Die.” I jumped up, asked my mother if I could borrow her car, Ol’ Bessie, and blasted out the door. I had to have the new record.

I loved Jethro Tull. I loved the previous records, notably “Aqualung,” “Thick as a Brick,” and “War Child,” and I thought Anderson was one of the coolest front men in all of rock. He sang! He played the flute, perhaps the least rock‘n’roll of all instruments! Sometimes it seemed he played without breathing, and then he’d gasp for air like a drowning man, and carry on. And he stood on one leg all the while, like a flamingo.

The new record just had to be spectacular. I made my way to the store and bought it, and on the way home, as I turned on to North Park Avenue, I noticed the huge Lincoln ahead of me was poking along at what seemed like glacial speed, the tops of two graying heads barely visible over the bench seat. I checked oncoming traffic and then punched the clutch of my mother’s three-on-the-tree Plymouth Belvedere and threw Ol’ Bessie into second gear. I blasted around the American Gothic couple like a banshee just in time to see the Dothan police car up ahead. Of course, the blue lights came on.

The officer sauntered back and took my license, and as he walked back to his cruiser, Ma and Pa Kettle rolled by in their massive Lincoln, gawking at me. I think Ma gave me the finger, but I can’t be sure. What’s certain is that when the officer returned, it was with a yellow citation that was going to cost a small fortune. “I should charge you with reckless driving, so you’re getting off easy,” he said.

I drove the rest of the way home sheepishly, my excitement over a new record deflated. To make matters worse, the new Tull record was extraordinarily disappointing. “Tooooo oh, oh, old, to rock and ro, oh, oll, and too young to di-ieee…,” Anderson emoted. It was no Aqualung, for sure. The guy may have seemed old at almost 30, but what did he know about being “too old to rock‘n’roll?”

Decades later, I’m starting to get an idea about it; I think I may have gotten too old for rock‘n’roll a good while ago. For instance, I really like a band called Gov’t Mule, but I have never seen them live. Several years ago, Gov’t Mule was scheduled to perform at Bama Jam outside Enterprise. I didn’t have even the slightest urge to go. I wanted to see Gov’t Mule, but I didn’t want to be outdoors standing in a throng of thousands of people. It would be hot. It would be crowded. Traffic would be a nightmare. And what if I had to go to the bathroom? Would there be facilities? Or blue port-a-lets?

I still love Gov’t Mule, and hope to see the band sometime when they’re indoors, with air conditioning, a snack bar, and real bathrooms.

I have seen Jethro Tull a time or two and, the “Too Old...” record notwithstanding, I’d see them again, particularly if Lucia Micarelli, violinist extraordinaire, is with them as she sometimes is. Anderson may be subdued; he recently announced that he has COPD, so the epic flute runs may be out of the question.

Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey, the remaining half of The Who, are planning to hit the road again. I saw their farewell tour in 1982, and at least two subsequent farewell tours. Now they’re 76 and 78 respectively, and both have significant hearing loss. When they were on the cusp of 20 in 1965, they brashly crowed, “Hope I die before I get old,” in the song “My Generation.” Maybe they’ll do that number on tour.

If there are any performers who’ll never be too old for rock‘n’roll, it’s Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady, aka Hot Tuna. Jorma and Jack were members of Jefferson Airplane in the 1960s, and have literally never stopped playing, recording, and touring. Throughout the pandemic, Jorma performed a free weekly show streamed on the internet from his Fur Peace Ranch in Ohio.

I’ll be seeing those cats soon – at Carnegie Hall for Jorma’s 80th birthday. It will be a sea of gray hair.

Bill Perkins is editorial page editor of the Dothan Eagle and can be reached at bperkins@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7901. Support the work of Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

