Trump's Nobel nomination is richly deserved

The criteria for the prize are a muddle, dating back to confusion on the part of the founder, Alfred Nobel, about how best to engender peace. Nobel stipulated, reasonably enough, that the prize should go to "the person who shall have done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations."

But Nobel also wanted the prize awarded to those who had done the most to achieve "the abolition or reduction of standing armies" and "the holding of peace congresses." That sounds good, but depends heavily on the circumstances.

Reducing standing armies can be fatal to deterrence, in some cases inviting war rather than preventing it. Likewise, peace congresses, per se, do not always ensure peace. President Woodrow Wilson won a Nobel for founding the League of Nations, an organization that began with the Treaty of Versailles and ended with World War II.

Since the Nobel was first given out, in 1901, four American presidents have won the Peace Prize: Theodore Roosevelt in 1906, Woodrow Wilson in 1919, and, more recently, Jimmy Carter in 2002 and Barack Obama in 2009.