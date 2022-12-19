Trust me - it tastes better cut diagonally

Mysteries exist that humans are not meant to understand. Great scientists and philosophers have pondered these puzzles as long as people have existed.

Early man wondered where the sun went each day only to return the following morning to repeat the cycle. Through the ages many of these questions have been answered by science, but others remain and are no closer to resolution today than when Grog said, “I wonder where that bright light in the sky goes each night?”

The cosmic question for today is one that Newton, Leonardo, Plato and all of them guys spent their lives trying to answer. Yes, Normsters, I pose the question to you, “Why does a sandwich cut diagonally taste better than one cut squarely?”

Before you say, “Wha?”, let me make you aware of a scientifically-controlled experiment recently conducted. There were four identical pieces of bread from the same loaf, peanut butter from the same jar and also apple jelly from a single jar.

Identical sandwiches were constructed, one cut diagonally, one cut straight across. I tried each of these concoctions and the diagonal was demonstrably better. Why? That’s why it is a cosmic question.

Perhaps the shape itself makes the difference. With the square one, where do you start? Do you begin with one corner or do you go directly to that best bite in the middle of the side where the cut was made thus requiring time wasting pondering? With the triangle, there is no confounding thought required. Obviously you start with one corner of the triangle and munch your way to the other.

As mentioned above, this experiment was conducted by the scientific method—all the way down to a control group…the second half of the same sandwich. No doubt, the triangle was better. Possibly, because my mother would cut my sandwich into a triangle for my school lunch, maybe some nostalgia was involved. After centuries of wondering we now have an answer.

But why does it taste better? In many cases of cosmic questions, once we have found the answer, we still can’t determine the “Why.” It just is what it is.

At the Tribe of the Twelve Loyal, we can’t solve every cosmic question. But as of today, there is one less to consider.

Onward.