TSA was warned about taking off belt

I think flying is a borderline miracle. Just think, you enter an aluminum tube only about ⅜ of an inch thick. The engines start and 2 hours later you are 900 miles away. Not so long ago traveling 900 miles took days or even weeks.

On a recent Thursday I woke up in Dothan and I ate supper in Canada. It happens thousands of times each day and I still marvel at the technology. Getting ready is another story. I booked the flight in March and in the ensuing 6 months have received at least a half dozen notices of schedule changes. Most of them were minor and did not make any difference if the departure time changed from 12:44 to 12:46? Nonetheless, I got the notices.

The Atlanta airport is another marvel. Purportedly it is the busiest airport in the world. The ATL handles an average of 275,000 passengers a day and most navigate the trams to the right concourse and the right gate.

Even baggage claim, a former nightmare, has improved dramatically. The last 3 times I went to pick up a bag it was waiting for me. Of course, as with any major facility, there are problems. In Atlanta construction is ongoing somewhere on the property and the parking situation is troublesome. All in all and considering the size and complexity it runs surprisingly well with one major exception. That exception is TSA.

I appreciate their goal and for the most part they get folks through fairly quickly. Then comes Normhisownself and things go sideways. I had to make three, count ‘em, three, trips through the metal detector/imaging machine while the travelers in line behind me began to revolt.

The first time through I got buzzed for two tiny hearing aid batteries I forgot that were in the bottom of my left pocket. Took them out only to be buzzed the second time for a stray Kleenex. I consider myself a creative guy but even I couldn’t figure out how to hijack a plane with two batteries the size of my little fingernail or a Kleenex.

The third time, I was told to take off my belt, something that had not been mentioned up to that point. I told the guy, “Look, if I take off the belt, my britches will immediately drop to my ankles.” His response, “Take off the belt.” OK, but I told him I would not be responsible for the results.

Off came the belt and down went the britches. Several hundred passengers waiting to be cleared saw Norm’s special green and white boxers and who knows what else. The crowd scattered like a covey of quail. Some ran for the exits, some sheltered in place and from those in close proximity I heard gagging. The guard quickly waved me through and I got in a sneaky, “Told you so” as I fled.

Apparently order was restored, SWAT was sent back to the base and things returned to normal. ATL runs amazingly well but TSA needs to learn some common sense when an elderly reprobate warns them of impending chaos.

Onward.