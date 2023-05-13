Monday, May 12, 2003, I began a new job that has become so much more than just a job or even a career. It is my passion. In December 2002, I learned the Wiregrass United Way was seeking a new Chief Executive Officer. That night I told Melanie I was going to do everything I could to get this job and then retire there.

My cover letter took longer than any letter I ever wrote. I hired a local company to make my resume look the best it could. I prepared diligently for both interviews.

My final interview was in a conference room with about 12 WUW board members. Surprisingly, I was not nervous at all. I had a peace that God had prepared me for this my entire life, and I was ready. They asked thought provoking questions. Thinking back, I was brutally honest with them. I even had them laughing at one point. Looking back, that is still the best interview I have ever had.

The first year was hard. I worked many hours including every weekend if we were in town. Fortunately, I loved every minute of it. WUW had not reached its fundraising goal in six consecutive years. Having worked for two national nonprofits and been active in the Dothan community, I was confident we could turn it around.

The word “we” is stressed in the last sentence. The W in WUW is not Walter. It is the Wiregrass United Way. I knew 20 years ago I could not do this by myself. It is even more evident now that it takes a team, a large team, for our organization to be successful.

There are so many things I still remember about my first year. The late Alfred Saliba was my overall campaign chair. Without a doubt, I credit his leadership with helping me make that year the success that it was. He was as determined as I was to make sure we reached goal. We had assembled an awesome team across the region and we not only reached goal, we exceeded it by a large amount.

Success builds upon success. After that first year, recruitment of board members and campaign chairs became much easier. The staff that was here when I started was amazed at the change in the community perception of WUW.

When I was hired a friend said, “Why are you taking that job? No one can be successful there.” There had been a revolving door at WUW for the employees. Very few stayed long. The Board of Trustees charged me with decreasing staff turnover. It is now one of my proudest accomplishments.

We became a place where people wanted to work, and people stayed at their job. Three of my team members who were all incredible employees left after 10, 12, and 13 years.

Over the past 20 years, I have been blessed to work closely with some of the most intelligent, successful and passionate civic and community leaders. WUW relies on many leaders for so much. Personally, I rely on them for leadership, guidance, advice, motivation, direction, critique, and any other help and support they can provide. Learning from them and becoming a stronger leader has kept me here for two decades.

How do I get motivated for the new fundraising campaign each year? That is a common question I am asked. The answer is easy. I visit some of our partner agencies every year with our volunteers. They are visiting to determine allocation amounts for each agency. I am visiting to learn more about their programs and services and to hear the wonderful success stories.

Although I have been to every agency many times, I learn something new on each visit. In addition, I see first-hand the lives they are affecting. It is extremely rewarding to know I play a small role in the assistance provided.

Our partner agencies are doing great things. Our partner agencies are led by mission-driven individuals. Our partner agencies are making the Wiregrass a better place to live, work and raise a family, every day of the year.

“Thank you” are two words we hear often. Sometimes I think it goes in one ear and quickly out the other. However, I want to use them here because there are no better words to demonstrate my heartfelt gratitude to every individual, business and organization that has played a role in the work of the Wiregrass United Way for the past 20 years.

Board members, volunteers, staff, donors, partner agencies, local media, friends and family: THANK YOU! Thank you for trusting us. Thank you for helping us. Thank you for believing in us. Thank you for your desire to help others. Thank you.

I have reflected on the past 20 years, but now I look to the future. I will not be CEO for 20 more years, but I am not retiring anytime soon. There is still much to do. As of today, I am still excited to come to 304 North Foster Street every day. LIVE UNITED.

Walter Hill is CEO of Wiregrass United Way.