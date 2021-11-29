UAB is sitting on top of the world

The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) is in the top 10% of education institutions in the world, according to U.S. News and World Report (USNWR). You read that right, not the state or the nation, but the entire world.

USNWR ranked UAB No. 147 of 1,750 universities from ninety countries as one of the Best Global Universities.

UAB was ranked as the top institution in Alabama and in the top 100 areas globally: infectious diseases; surgery; clinical medicine; cardiovascular systems; endocrinology and metabolism; cardiac and immunology; oncology; microbiology; and public environmental and occupational health.

UAB has long been experts in all areas of practice to those of us who live here, but what about their reputation outside of Birmingham, the state, nation, and world? Well, obviously the feeling is the same.

We in Alabama have long known the importance and irrefutable excellent reputation of UAB. If you live outside of Birmingham, you rush there when you have a medical emergency or anything that is medically questionable. It is the go-to place.

The secret is out. Not only is UAB the largest employer in our state with over 18,750 employees, it made Forbes’ list as the No. 1 large employer in the country. It is also our state’s most recognized resource.