Vaccinate for the children of Alabama

Late on an August Saturday night, I saw a 7-week-old baby in the Emergency Department. She was fussy, had a 102 temp and was Covid-positive. She was feeding well and seemed stable. But because this is new to me, I consulted a pediatric infectious disease specialist. He told me the child needed several blood studies to rule out inflammation of the heart. He is treating a three-week-old hospitalized with the Covid virus who has serious heart issues. Although the baby had already been stuck several times, I was forced to draw more blood myself for those studies. Thankfully, they were normal. I explained to the parents that she would need to be followed very closely for several weeks for any of the serious complications children are known to have after an acute Covid infection. All last week I have needed to test children for Covid—several are sick with this virus and have exposed others.