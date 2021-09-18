Vipers in Utopia

I had just hopped out of the van, and the small turbaned man squatting in front of a covered basket was the first person I saw in the sea of humanity outside a small encampment in the alleys of New Delhi. I had an idea of what was going to happen, so as my colleagues gathered to meet to exchange greetings with a local woman from an activist group, I gravitated toward the man with the basket.

As I approached, he lifted with one hand an odd flute fashioned from a gourd, and began to blow some breathy notes. With the other hand, he tipped away the top of the basket, and a thin snake bobbed into view before spreading its fearsome hood.

Without thinking, I dropped to the ground in front of the basket, lifted my little Yashica camera and held the shutter down as the Indian cobra, one of the most dangerous snakes in the world, wavered menacingly within striking distance.

My common sense returned and I rolled away in the Delhi dust. A few colleagues who saw me on the ground thought I’d tripped. I just brushed myself off a bit and rejoined the group. Later, I scrolled through the images on the back of the camera, pleased by what I’d captured and trying to think about the painful paralysis and death I might have suffered in a Delhi hospital, assuming I’d have made it that far.