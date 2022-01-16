Waiting for the doc, not easy

I don’t know about you but in my experience the time I spend in a doctor’s office waiting is directly proportional to how bad I feel. The worse I feel the longer my wait.
I was fervently praying for death. I am at the age where I don’t get colds very often, but I had one now and it was a bone crusher. In a fit of desperation, I picked up the phone and called my friendly personal physician, Bones. I say I called Bones, I actually called his office and talked to his receptionist.
She told me Bones could work me into his schedule in three weeks. I replied, “Tell Bones to check the obituary notices. If I don’t show up on there by the time three weeks has passed, I probably got well.” Once she understood the severity of my condition she relented. “OK, come in tomorrow at 2 p.m. and Dr. Bones will see you,” she said.
The next day, promptly at 2 p.m., I crept into the waiting room of Bennett, Jones, Smith, Bones and Wolkejowski (where did he come from?), P.A., P.C., Inc., Ltd. I signed the registration book and sat down. Around 3:45 the nurse stuck her head out the door and said, “Mr. Douglass, Dr. Bones will see you in a few minutes.”
Another 30 minutes passed while I perused back issues of American Baby and the New England Journal of Medicine dated October 1998. I couldn’t find a batting average in either. At 4:30, I was told to come back and go into room 842, Rooms 001 through 841 were apparently in use. The escort said, “Get nekkid, the exam will start soon.” Shortly another nurse who strongly resembled Yogi Berra came into the room. Allow me to digress to an editorial comment. In this situation a professionally trained nurse should not laugh at a nekkid patient. It didn’t help my morale at all.
Finally Bones, hisownself entered the room. “Let’s get some tests,” he said. “I want a complete blood profile, a stress test, EKG, full body X-rays, your group insurance policy number and a personal financial statement. “But, Bones” I protested, “All I’ve got is a cold.” “We will find out.” replied Bones.
Two hours later the test results were in. “You’ve got a cold,” reported Bones. “Take two aspirins, go to bed and drink lots of water.” I was feeling better already. As I signed out the receptionist said, “That will be $8,000, Mr. Douglass. “Why don’t you write us a check and then your insurance company can reimburse you.” It sounded logical so I did it. What the heck, I hadn’t bounced a check in over a week.
On the way back to the pick-up, I passed Bones’ Porsche. I looked in the back and saw one of his golf clubs had a spot of dirt on it. Finally, I appreciated what I had just experienced. I don’t know about you but I don’t want my doctor playing with dirty golf clubs.
Onward.