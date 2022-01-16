Waiting for the doc, not easy

I don’t know about you but in my experience the time I spend in a doctor’s office waiting is directly proportional to how bad I feel. The worse I feel the longer my wait.

I was fervently praying for death. I am at the age where I don’t get colds very often, but I had one now and it was a bone crusher. In a fit of desperation, I picked up the phone and called my friendly personal physician, Bones. I say I called Bones, I actually called his office and talked to his receptionist.

She told me Bones could work me into his schedule in three weeks. I replied, “Tell Bones to check the obituary notices. If I don’t show up on there by the time three weeks has passed, I probably got well.” Once she understood the severity of my condition she relented. “OK, come in tomorrow at 2 p.m. and Dr. Bones will see you,” she said.

The next day, promptly at 2 p.m., I crept into the waiting room of Bennett, Jones, Smith, Bones and Wolkejowski (where did he come from?), P.A., P.C., Inc., Ltd. I signed the registration book and sat down. Around 3:45 the nurse stuck her head out the door and said, “Mr. Douglass, Dr. Bones will see you in a few minutes.”