AMORY, Mississippi -- Should you find yourself in the path of an E4 tornado, the first thing you should know is that it doesn’t sound like a freight train.

That’s what I was listening for when I went to bed that Friday night. We’d been driving all day to Bettye’s hometown to spend the night with her brother Bob before heading to Starkville the next day for her eldest brother Jack’s annual birthday party/family reunion.

I was tired, having driven six hours with a couple of bathroom breaks and a stop to get Bob a basket of tomatoes. That doesn’t count the inevitable gridlock on I-65 between Montgomery and Birmingham. By 10 o’clock, we’d visited a spell and gone for catfish at the Friendship House, not too far from Bubba’s Boom-Boom Room out on Little Coontail Road. When the news came on, Bob and I both called it a night; Bettye sat up to watch the weather report, because a line of storms was headed for the area.

The tornado sirens had begun, but I was reading a book and half-listening for a train. Suddenly my watch and phone blared a warning tone in unison, so I got up and went into the den and sat down with Bettye to watch the weather. Meteorologist Matt Laubhan out of Tupelo was tracking the storm front across Monroe County when something he saw on his screen stopped him cold.

“Oh, no, north Amory” he said. And then:

“Dear Jesus, please help them.”

I’d never heard a weatherman stop and pray in the middle of a forecast, so I figured it was time to get in the bathtub.

I had yet to hear a train coming.

I headed for the guest bathroom, but Bettye went the other way. “I’ve got to get Bob up,” she said. As she disappeared into the master bedroom, my ears popped and the air pressure in the house started to increase dramatically. I bolted across the den into the master bedroom, too. If we were gonna go, we were going together.

Then the power went out, and that’s when I heard it – what I’ve always been told would be the sound of a train. But it wasn’t; it was the whine of a jumbo airliner on the front lawn pushing its turbines to full speed against the exterior wall of the house. It was so loud the decibel warning on my watch went off, telling me it was more than 100 dB and would cause hearing loss if prolonged.

Fortunately, it didn’t last that long. Within 20 seconds, the jet had taken off. I’d ducked into the master bathroom; Bettye was in the closet and I don’t know where Bob went. But when the din subsided, everyone was OK. “I was getting rained on by insulation,” Bettye said. A battery-operated light in the den revealed a thick fog that had settled in the house, and the smoke alarm was going off. Confused, I headed for the garage to turn off the breaker. When I opened the door to the garage, I was out in the elements. The garage was gone. When the attic space was ripped open, the pressure forced insulation and then rainwater through the air vents, leaving snowdrifts of insulating material throughout the house and in all the beds – except Bob’s, which for him was a pleasant surprise.

“Well, my bed is clear, so I’m going back to sleep,” he said. And he did.

When the sun rose on Saturday, the sound of chainsaws filled the air. I ventured out to assess the damage. Aside from the missing garage, Bob’s house seemed relatively intact. The posts holding up the gable over the front porch were gone, and the brick from the north wall was lying in the mud as if it had been peeled off. Everywhere I looked, there were small blue boxes containing diabetic test strips – hundreds and hundreds of boxes that retail for about $70 each.

Around back, all the patio furniture was in a wad up against the house; the 170 mph winds that struck the front of the house created a sort of eddy as they passed over the roof, roiling everything in its path. In the middle of the backyard was an AC unit, tethered by a thick cable to its air-handling contraption about 10 feet away. Pegboard holding a variety of tools had covered the far wall of the garage; it was nowhere in sight.

When she learned of the damage, Bob’s daughter texted from Nashville to say she was on her way to get him. Bettye told him to get some things together so he could stay in Tennessee until things are sorted. Bob got his tomatoes and his medicine and was ready to go.

As we waited, we went through the house again to see what we might have missed. I discovered a plank that jutted from the ceiling above where I was standing when the pressure changed. In the bathtub where I had planned to hunker down, a metal rod had pierced the wall and was sticking out about12 inches.

I stepped into the bedroom where I’d been reading to find the wall behind the headboard pulled away from the frame of the house by about a foot; apparently the jolt of air pressure blew out the wall, which knocked the brick off. The electrical outlets had been sucked out of the wall with lamp cords still plugged in. A light switch cover had been sucked into the wall, left misshapen.

As people came by to check on us, we learned about other damage throughout town. It’s interesting how one’s mind works in such situations. When I learned the Exxon station where I’d filled up earlier in the day had been decimated, my reaction was to wonder if they’d already sent the charge through.

Every house on Bob’s block received varying degrees of damage, and as we wandered through town trying to find passable streets to get on the road to Starkville Saturday afternoon, we found few areas untouched by the storm. And while several people across Mississippi died that night, it’s a wonder the death toll wasn’t in the thousands. I’m thankful we weren’t among them. Had we waited on a train, we might have been impaled by a metal rod in the bathtub, sucked through the blown-out wall, or carried off by the cyclone and dropped into a tree in Iuka.