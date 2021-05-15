Wanna bet? Here's some casino tips

When I was a teenager, some friends and I stumbled upon a place outside Chattahoochee, Florida, where you could bet on jai alai. We’d never heard of jai alai, and didn’t know anything about it. But it didn’t take long to realize that you could place a $2 bet and, if the stars aligned, you might wind up with more money than you came in with. That was what happened the first go-round.

But the second and third, it didn’t pan out that way. Twelve games at $2 a game is a $24 loss for the afternoon. Two weekends of that would wipe a kid out. We were lucky to afford gasoline to get home.

But I hadn’t really learned. When I was in college, Victoryland opened a short piece down the interstate. Dog racing. Some of my pals and I went one evening. We thought we knew what we were doing because we’d been told that all we had to do was watch the dogs beforehand, and bet everything on the dog that squatted just before the race.

It’s bad advice that left me eating buttered noodles for a week.