WCC-Dothan is grateful for support during the pandemic

As Wallace Community College-Dothan (WCCD) reflects on the last 14 months of life in the midst of a pandemic, we are grateful for and humbled by the truly incredible support of our communities. We are also looking forward to an exciting future highlighted by the academic and workforce successes of our students. Our future is bright because their future is bright.
The College remains hopeful that the Wiregrass, Alabama, and the nation are on the move toward economic recovery. We have this hope because we have seen unprecedented collaboration and support from our strategic partners over the last year, and we appreciate their continued investments in our programs and services, and most importantly, our students. Area chambers of commerce, Southeast AlabamaWorks, the Wiregrass Foundation, local K-12 systems, our elected leaders, and so many others have stepped into the gap for our students, and on behalf of those students, we say, “thank you.”
On May 12, hundreds of our students will complete their journeys with us at our Commencement services. These graduates have been educated and trained during COVID-19, so they are leaving the College not only well-prepared, but also incredibly resilient. Many of these alumni will make an immediate workforce impact as frontline health care and industry workers. Others will transition to four-year institutions to continue their academic pursuits. No matter what paths they are on, they will be ready to meet the post-pandemic challenges that await them. We are proud of our graduates and celebrate this milestone with them.
We also know there are countless others who will celebrate Graduation Day, and we thank all those who helped our students earn their degrees and credentials. Advisory board members comprising industry experts and strong partnerships with local employers, including health care providers, allow WCCD to provide cutting-edge and real-world training. The Wallace Community College Foundation and Wallace Sparks Foundation Boards have enthusiastically approved every funding request in support of our instructional programs and student aid. Scholarship donors and grantors ensure that our students have the financial support they need to achieve their educational goals. Families and friends have provided monetary and moral support each step of the way. And, so crucial to our students’ success are the dedicated faculty and staff members who have gone above and beyond to continue providing quality instruction during this challenging time. These education professionals have lived our mantra that the College succeeds when our students succeed.
We are grateful to WCCD’s students, alumni, faculty, staff, supporters, and partners who have and continue to walk down this road with us. As we enter the summer, we celebrate our graduates, we pledge to work through the continual challenges presented by the pandemic, and we will remain committed to the success of our students and the communities we serve.
Dr. Linda C. Young is president of Wallace Community College-Dothan and Eufaula.