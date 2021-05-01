WCC-Dothan is grateful for support during the pandemic

We also know there are countless others who will celebrate Graduation Day, and we thank all those who helped our students earn their degrees and credentials. Advisory board members comprising industry experts and strong partnerships with local employers, including health care providers, allow WCCD to provide cutting-edge and real-world training. The Wallace Community College Foundation and Wallace Sparks Foundation Boards have enthusiastically approved every funding request in support of our instructional programs and student aid. Scholarship donors and grantors ensure that our students have the financial support they need to achieve their educational goals. Families and friends have provided monetary and moral support each step of the way. And, so crucial to our students’ success are the dedicated faculty and staff members who have gone above and beyond to continue providing quality instruction during this challenging time. These education professionals have lived our mantra that the College succeeds when our students succeed.